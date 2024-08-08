[Editorial] EV batteries under fire

Electric vehicles have promised a transition to eco-friendly transport in the future. With governments around the world offering tax and policy incentives, the era of EVs seemed to be a sure thing.

But carmakers are now either delaying or reconsidering the launch of new EV models, as the pace of sales of fully electric models has slowed and consumers opt for more convenient hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars.

For car buyers in South Korea, there is another critical factor to consider: safety. In the past week, two major fires involving Mercedes-Benz and Kia models took pace, sparking safety worries among consumers and authorities. Official investigations into the cases are underway, but what has been reported in the media suggests that EV batteries are the likely culprit behind the two high-profile fire incidents that are now scaring the public.

The first fire, which broke out last Thursday, was massive. A Mercedes-Benz EQE vehicle caught fire after an explosion in an underground parking lot of an apartment complex in Incheon. The fire destroyed 40 vehicles nearby and damaged some 100 additional cars in the parking lot. It was contained only after five hours, with over 20 residents hospitalized.

Hundreds of residents are still staying in temporary shelters as the fire cut the water and power supply at the apartment complex, illustrating the dreadful impact of the EV explosion and fire.

Security camera footage of the explosion and the photos of the resulting wreckage were widely reported by the media and circulated on social media.

On Tuesday, another fire hit an EV6 model made by Korean automaker Kia in Geumsan-gun, South Chungcheong Province. The fire began at the lower section of the EV6, where a battery was plugged in at the time. It was extinguished in about 90 minutes with no additional damage.

The two high-profile fire incidents are expected to discourage consumers from buying EVs because of growing safety problems. The number of EV fires, which was just two in 2018, jumped to 72 last year, according to data from the Science and Technology Policy Institute. The number of registered EVs soared from about 55,000 to 543,900 over the same period.

EV fires can cause substantial damage and are hard to contain due to “thermal runaway,” which refers to uncontrollable chemical reactions that occur when battery cells overheat and result in the battery pack catching fire.

Some apartment complexes have blocked residents from parking their EVs in underground garages, citing safety concerns.

Official investigations are underway to identify the exact cause of the two fire cases. As for the Mercedes-Benz EQE model, initial reports said that a battery manufactured by Chinese firm CATL was used. But it was later revealed that the Mercedes used a battery supplied by Chinese firm Farasis Energy. The EV6 was reportedly made by the Korean company SK On.

Farasis Energy’s nickel cobalt manganese battery is now at the center of attention. Chinese automaker BAIC recalled some 32,000 EVs in April 2021, citing the fire risks involving NCM batteries made by Farasis Energy.

EV owners are rushing to check out which battery model is used for their cars, but it is a difficult task since no automaker operating in Korea officially identifies the manufacturer of the battery, a key component of EVs.

Korea's motor vehicle-related regulations require manufacturers to share various details about the cars, but the battery is not included. Automakers and battery manufacturers are also reluctant to make public such details, claiming that it has to do with private contracts.

Given that the EU is set to implement a battery regulation that mandates comprehensive data including manufacturer information in February 2027, Korea's authorities should follow suit by moving to revise rules on EV battery data requirements to address swelling safety concerns.