Woo Ha-ram finishes 11th in men's 3m springboard diving

Woo Ha-ram performs during the final of the men's 3-meter springboard diving event at the Paris Olympics at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, France, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Woo Ha-ram ended up well off the podium in the men's 3-meter springboard diving event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Woo scored 374.15 points to finish in 11th place among the 12 finalists at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

This was Woo's second straight appearance in the 3m springboard final. He had finished fourth in Tokyo in 2021, the best Olympic performance by a South Korean diver, but did not come close to topping that Thursday.

He was in 11th place after three dives. Woo then posted the fifth-best score in the fourth round with 73.50 points, but it only improved his overall position by one spot to 10th.

He rose to ninth after scoring 63.00 points with his fifth dive, but fell two spots at the finish when his sixth and final dive only netted him 52.65 points, the second-lowest score in the round. (Yonhap)