Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    'Parent chance': Inherited privilege sparks outcry

    'Parent chance': Inherited privilege sparks outcry
  2. 2

    Law to ban dog meat takes effect

    Law to ban dog meat takes effect
  3. 3

    [KH Explains] Are underground parking bans for EVs fueled by fear or fact?

    [KH Explains] Are underground parking bans for EVs fueled by fear or fact?
  4. 4

    Once megastar, G-Dragon finds new avenues for influence

    Once megastar, G-Dragon finds new avenues for influence
  5. 5

    Ruling bloc urges repeal of taxation on investors' gains

    Ruling bloc urges repeal of taxation on investors' gains
  1. 6

    LG debuts Korea’s first open-source AI model

    LG debuts Korea’s first open-source AI model
  2. 7

    Walz is VP America deserves, Harris says

    Walz is VP America deserves, Harris says
  3. 8

    Samsung phones for N. Korean Olympians could breach UN sanctions: Seoul

    Samsung phones for N. Korean Olympians could breach UN sanctions: Seoul
  4. 9

    BTS Suga admits drunk driving, apologizes

    BTS Suga admits drunk driving, apologizes
  5. 10

    [Kim Seong-kon] Waiting for truly great leaders

    [Kim Seong-kon] Waiting for truly great leaders
소아쌤

Woo Ha-ram finishes 11th in men's 3m springboard diving

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 8, 2024 - 23:37

    • Link copied

Woo Ha-ram performs during the final of the men's 3-meter springboard diving event at the Paris Olympics at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, France, Thursday. (Yonhap) Woo Ha-ram performs during the final of the men's 3-meter springboard diving event at the Paris Olympics at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, France, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Woo Ha-ram ended up well off the podium in the men's 3-meter springboard diving event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Woo scored 374.15 points to finish in 11th place among the 12 finalists at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

This was Woo's second straight appearance in the 3m springboard final. He had finished fourth in Tokyo in 2021, the best Olympic performance by a South Korean diver, but did not come close to topping that Thursday.

He was in 11th place after three dives. Woo then posted the fifth-best score in the fourth round with 73.50 points, but it only improved his overall position by one spot to 10th.

He rose to ninth after scoring 63.00 points with his fifth dive, but fell two spots at the finish when his sixth and final dive only netted him 52.65 points, the second-lowest score in the round. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines