President may grant liberal ex-governor clemency

Former South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo (center) attends the 15th death anniversary of late former liberal president Roh Moo-hyun, of whom former president Moon Jae-in was a political protege, held in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province in May. (Pool photo via Newsis)

The Ministry of Justice on Thursday reportedly prepared a list of high-profile politicians convicted of crimes who would be eligible to be granted either special amnesty or rehabilitation by President Yoon Suk Yeol next week.

Among them on the list is liberal bigwig Kim Kyoung-soo, formerly a lawmaker and South Gyeongsang Province governor.

The 56-year-old Kim, convicted for his involvement in the high-profile "Druking" opinion-rigging scandal in July 2021, is likely to be rehabilitated and therefore would be eligible to stand as a candidate in elections, including local elections in June 2026 and the presidential election in March 2027.

Although he was released on parole early when Yoon granted him amnesty in December 2022, Kim, who had been sentenced to two years behind bars, is currently subject to restrictions extending for five years after his release.

Once a political stalwart and prominent supporter of Moon Jae-in, Yoon's liberal predecessor, Kim was deprived of his right to run for office along with his legal punishment.

Also included in the list is former Cheong Wa Dae senior secretary for political affairs Cho Yoon-sun, who worked for conservative ex-President Park Geun-hye.