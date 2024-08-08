President may grant liberal ex-governor clemency

Most Popular
President may grant liberal ex-governor clemencyBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug. 8, 2024 - 23:10
The Ministry of Justice on Thursday reportedly prepared a list of high-profile politicians convicted of crimes who would be eligible to be granted either special amnesty or rehabilitation by President Yoon Suk Yeol next week.
Among them on the list is liberal bigwig Kim Kyoung-soo, formerly a lawmaker and South Gyeongsang Province governor.
The 56-year-old Kim, convicted for his involvement in the high-profile "Druking" opinion-rigging scandal in July 2021, is likely to be rehabilitated and therefore would be eligible to stand as a candidate in elections, including local elections in June 2026 and the presidential election in March 2027.
Although he was released on parole early when Yoon granted him amnesty in December 2022, Kim, who had been sentenced to two years behind bars, is currently subject to restrictions extending for five years after his release.
Once a political stalwart and prominent supporter of Moon Jae-in, Yoon's liberal predecessor, Kim was deprived of his right to run for office along with his legal punishment.
Also included in the list is former Cheong Wa Dae senior secretary for political affairs Cho Yoon-sun, who worked for conservative ex-President Park Geun-hye.
Cho, convicted for her involvement in the government's blacklisting of over 9,000 cultural figures during the Park administration that deemed them ineligible for state support, has completed her 14-month jail term. But she is still subject to restrictions or suspensions due to the criminal punishment, without presidential amnesty.
The decision was reportedly made at a closed-door meeting of the Amnesty Commission under the Justice Ministry, chaired by Justice Minister Park Sung-jae. After the meeting that lasted for more than two hours, Park declined to comment on the outcome of the meeting.
Yoon is likely to approve the list of those to be granted pardons at a Cabinet meeting next week, just ahead of the Liberation Day holiday on Aug. 15.
Yoon has so far used his power to forgive the crimes of 6,222 people since he was inaugurated in May 2022 in four occasions, either allowing them to be released early or canceling relevant penalties.
South Korean presidents have typically pardoned people twice a year -- during the Seollal holiday in winter and on Liberation Day -- under the mantra of national unity.
More from Headlines
-
Are underground parking bans for EVs fueled by fear or fact?
-
Smartphones for NK Olympians could breach sanctions
-
Korea to rethink minimum wage