Golf gold medalist Park In-bee misses out on IOC election

South Korean golfer Park In-bee looks on during the final round of the men's golf tournament at the Paris Olympics at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France, Sunday. (Yonhap)

The 2016 Olympic women's golf champion Park In-bee has missed out on an election for membership on the Athletes' Commission of the International Olympic Committee, failing to earn enough support from fellow Olympians to join two other South Koreans at the top Olympic body.

The IOC announced voting results for the Athletes' Commission on Thursday in Paris, and Park was not among the four newly elected members.

Members on the Athletes' Commission have an eight-year term, and they serve the same functions and have the same responsibilities as other IOC members.

One of the four outgoing members is South Korea's Ryu Seung-min, who was elected during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 2004 men's table tennis singles gold medalist, Ryu had also been serving as vice chair of the Athletes' Commission since 2021.

With Park unable to take Ryu's spot, South Korea is left with two IOC members: Lee Kee-heung, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, and Kim Jae-youl, head of the International Skating Union.

Park, 36, is an LPGA Hall of Famer with 21 titles on the top women's golf tour, including seven majors. In 2016, she became the youngest inductee of the LPGA Hall of Fame at 27. (Yonhap)