Badminton star An Se-young apologizes to fellow athletes for stealing spotlight

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 8, 2024 - 19:10

    • Link copied

South Korean badminton player An Se-young leaves Incheon International Airport on Wednesday after returning home with the women's singles gold medal from the Paris Olympics. (Yonhap) South Korean badminton player An Se-young leaves Incheon International Airport on Wednesday after returning home with the women's singles gold medal from the Paris Olympics. (Yonhap)

The Paris Olympic badminton champion An Se-young apologized to fellow South Korean athletes Thursday for stealing spotlight away from them with her recent criticism of the national badminton federation.

Moments after winning the women's singles gold medal in Paris on Monday, An lashed out at her national team and the Badminton Korea Association for their poor handling of her knee injury, and for outdated and inefficient operations, among other things. She even said she found it difficult to go on with the national team, though she later clarified she was not retiring from international play.

An's critical comments and the BKA's subsequent denial of her charges have taken over the Olympic news cycle in South Korea this week, even while the competition is still ongoing in France.

An took to Instagram to apologize to her peers for spoiling their moments.

"I am really sorry to athletes who are finally getting an opportunity to compete at the Olympics after so much hard work," An wrote. "My comments have washed away their moments to be celebrated and honored like a tsunami. I'd like to convey my sincerest apology to those athletes."

An returned home Wednesday but chose not to comment further on the situation when she was met by a large throng of reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

"I'd also like to apologize to fans who are waiting for me to make additional comments," An said. "I will share my thoughts after the Olympic Games are over, and all the athletes are properly celebrated and recognized."

The Paris Olympics will end with the closing ceremony Sunday evening in Paris, or early Monday in South Korea. (Yonhap)

