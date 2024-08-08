Concerns grow with e-scooters following BTS Suga’s drunk driving

In this photo unrelated to the article, two people are seen riding on an electric scooter together. (123rf)

After Suga, a member of the K-pop group BTS, admitted Wednesday to drunk driving an electric scooter, concerns have been raised calling for stronger regulations and management of personal mobility devices.

Oh Seo-yeon, a 28-year-old office worker based in Seoul, told The Korea Herald that she finds herself being extra cautious when walking around the city because of personal mobility devices like electric scooters or motorized bicycles.

“There are countless times where I almost got run over by electric bicycles and scooters that don’t abide by traffic rules,” said Oh. “Because these vehicles are run on electricity, it’s hard to hear them pass by me. I find myself taken aback when walking around the city sometimes because I didn’t expect an electric bike or scooter to rush past me.”

Oh added that she was “shocked” when she heard of Wednesday’s drunk driving case with Suga, and hoped that the incident would act as a “wake-up call” to bring stricter regulations for drivers with such personal mobility devices.

According to Seoul Yongsan Police Station, Suga, who is currently serving his mandatory duty as a public service agent, on Wednesday was found drunk driving on his electric scooter and was under investigation for violating the Road Traffic Act.

Police officials added that Suga was in a state of intoxication after falling off an electric scooter in Yongsan-gu. A breathalyzer test conducted by police on the spot confirmed that Suga’s blood alcohol level was 0.08 percent or higher, a level that could result in the cancellation of one’s driver’s license in South Korea.

On Wednesday, police officials added the K-pop star had been on a motorized bike, commonly referred to as an electric scooter. By law, drunk driving on an electric scooter carries the same administrative penalties as drunk driving a car. Such actions can be punishable by imprisonment for not less than one or no more than two years, or a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,231) if the vehicle’s maximum speed is over 25 kilometers per hour.

While Suga’s case did not result in a fatal accident, it shed light on the number of accidents that occur due to personal mobility devices and motorized bicycles, raising the need for the vehicles’ drivers to be as careful as drivers operating more conventional road vehicles.