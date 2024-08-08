Stay cool inside

Visitors tour Gwangmyeong Cave in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Visitors tour Gwangmyeong Cave in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Heading to one of South Korea’s several coastal getaways, a water park or an exciting festival is a great decision for a refreshing summer. But avoiding outdoor activities may be a better option, as the country has been caught up in an ever prolonged heat wave. Though people can easily find their own chilly summer paradise at practically every street corner -- think comics cafe, ubiquitous coffee franchises, bingsu (creamy shaved ice) spots and internet cafes -- there are more options, some even adventurous, for those seeking to escape the sweltering heat. Cave tour at Gwangmyeong Cave

The light exhibition area of Gwangmyeong Cave in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) The light exhibition area of Gwangmyeong Cave in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Gwangmyeong Cave, once an abandoned mine that was turned into a unique tunnel-shaped theme park in 2011, is a go-to site for Seoulites and Gyeonggi Province residents who wish to stay cool without traveling far afield. Located in central Gwangmyeong, the indoor theme park -- maintaining 12 to 13 degrees Celsius all year long -- beckons visitors with diverse programs, ranging from cultural performances and cave tours to light-themed exhibitions, a virtual reality experience room and a media facade. One of the attractions that catches many visitors’ attention is the Goddess of Prosperity, a statue carrying a sack of coins. It is reputed that those who touch the golden coins will become rich and happy. A favorite for children is the mysterious dragon that lies deep in the cave. Created by the Weta Workshop -- one of the design and manufacturing companies behind “Lord of the Rings” films, the dragon makes visitors feel as if they are on a movie set themselves.

A visitor views wines made in Korea on display at the wine cave in Gwangmyeong Cave, Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) A visitor views wines made in Korea on display at the wine cave in Gwangmyeong Cave, Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Another highlight of this theme park is the wine cave, with ample information about the story of Korean wine. Though wine tasting is not available at the moment, visitors can share their preferred tastes and get some recommendations. Almost 170 Korean wines are displayed and on sale at Gwangmyeong Cave, allowing visitors to explore quality products created by local wineries. Jjimjilbang ice room

Spa pools in Mspa in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province (Mspa) Spa pools in Mspa in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province (Mspa)

As counterintuitive as it may seem, the jjimjilbang is a great option if you want to cool off and bother with little else. Jjimjilbang, a Korean-style sauna featuring two traditional heating systems -- “ondol” and “gama,” referring to a heated floor and kiln-shaped sauna rooms, respectively -- may be a top winter destination to beat the cold. But this does not mean it is accessible only in winter. Many people head to jjimjilbang in the summer not only to enjoy the cold spa pool, but also to sit in freezing temperatures inside a custom-built ice room. While most Korean sauna’s rooms are heated to high temperatures to sweat out the stress and toxins, these refrigerated rooms deliver a cool and fresh breeze to visitors immediately upon entering.

The rest area in Mspa (Mspa) The rest area in Mspa (Mspa)