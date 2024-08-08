Most Popular
Stay cool inside
Naturally cool spot offers escape from relentless heat waveBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug. 8, 2024 - 18:03
Heading to one of South Korea’s several coastal getaways, a water park or an exciting festival is a great decision for a refreshing summer.
But avoiding outdoor activities may be a better option, as the country has been caught up in an ever prolonged heat wave.
Though people can easily find their own chilly summer paradise at practically every street corner -- think comics cafe, ubiquitous coffee franchises, bingsu (creamy shaved ice) spots and internet cafes -- there are more options, some even adventurous, for those seeking to escape the sweltering heat.
Cave tour at Gwangmyeong Cave
Gwangmyeong Cave, once an abandoned mine that was turned into a unique tunnel-shaped theme park in 2011, is a go-to site for Seoulites and Gyeonggi Province residents who wish to stay cool without traveling far afield.
Located in central Gwangmyeong, the indoor theme park -- maintaining 12 to 13 degrees Celsius all year long -- beckons visitors with diverse programs, ranging from cultural performances and cave tours to light-themed exhibitions, a virtual reality experience room and a media facade.
One of the attractions that catches many visitors’ attention is the Goddess of Prosperity, a statue carrying a sack of coins. It is reputed that those who touch the golden coins will become rich and happy.
A favorite for children is the mysterious dragon that lies deep in the cave.
Created by the Weta Workshop -- one of the design and manufacturing companies behind “Lord of the Rings” films, the dragon makes visitors feel as if they are on a movie set themselves.
Another highlight of this theme park is the wine cave, with ample information about the story of Korean wine.
Though wine tasting is not available at the moment, visitors can share their preferred tastes and get some recommendations. Almost 170 Korean wines are displayed and on sale at Gwangmyeong Cave, allowing visitors to explore quality products created by local wineries.
Jjimjilbang ice room
As counterintuitive as it may seem, the jjimjilbang is a great option if you want to cool off and bother with little else.
Jjimjilbang, a Korean-style sauna featuring two traditional heating systems -- “ondol” and “gama,” referring to a heated floor and kiln-shaped sauna rooms, respectively -- may be a top winter destination to beat the cold. But this does not mean it is accessible only in winter.
Many people head to jjimjilbang in the summer not only to enjoy the cold spa pool, but also to sit in freezing temperatures inside a custom-built ice room.
While most Korean sauna’s rooms are heated to high temperatures to sweat out the stress and toxins, these refrigerated rooms deliver a cool and fresh breeze to visitors immediately upon entering.
Mspa, an Ilsan-based spa and fitness center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, offers a relaxing atmosphere for visitors of all ages.
Try a tall cup of iced sikhye (sweet rice drink) or bowls of bingsu or naengmyeon (Korean cold noodles), from its snack bar as well.
Pop-up stores at The Hyundai
The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido is a popular shopping complex with numerous trendy shops housed in the six-story building. Many people come here to enjoy the latest pop-up store events that are fun and free.
These pop-up stores often offer exclusive content and top-notch merchandise, offering the opportunity to either discover new or strengthen the brand loyalty for existing customers. Pop-up stores have become popular spots for friends and couples here, developing into a new kind of playground, particularly for Generation Z.
Celebrating the latest iteration in the Japanese mystery animation series, a pop-up store for “Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram” is being held now on the sixth floor of the shopping complex until Aug. 31.
-
