Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul shares remain volatile after market meltdown

    Seoul shares remain volatile after market meltdown
  2. 2

    University drug ring shatters Korea's 'drug-free' myth

    University drug ring shatters Korea's 'drug-free' myth
  3. 3

    'Parent chance': Inherited privilege sparks outcry

    'Parent chance': Inherited privilege sparks outcry
  4. 4

    EV-phobia spreads, as police investigate cause of electric car explosion

    EV-phobia spreads, as police investigate cause of electric car explosion
  5. 5

    Law to ban dog meat takes effect

    Law to ban dog meat takes effect
  1. 6

    Ruling bloc urges repeal of taxation on investors' gains

    Ruling bloc urges repeal of taxation on investors' gains
  2. 7

    Once megastar, G-Dragon finds new avenues for influence

    Once megastar, G-Dragon finds new avenues for influence
  3. 8

    LG debuts Korea’s first open-source AI model

    LG debuts Korea’s first open-source AI model
  4. 9

    Govt. sets deadline for Qoo10 crisis consumer refunds

    Govt. sets deadline for Qoo10 crisis consumer refunds
  5. 10

    Anti-foreign spy bills floated after alleged leak of agents’ identities

    Anti-foreign spy bills floated after alleged leak of agents’ identities
피터빈트

Inaccurate weather forecasts affect over 4,000 air passengers: report

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Aug. 8, 2024 - 14:09

    • Link copied

This photo shows passengers at Terminal 1 of Incheon Airport. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) This photo shows passengers at Terminal 1 of Incheon Airport. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Government data showed Thursday that 4,394 domestic airline passengers could not reach their destination in the first half of this year, due to forced turnarounds caused by inaccurate weather forecasts.

Of all the cases of planes returning to their departure airports due to bad weather between January and June of this year, the forecast was wrong on 20 occasions and did not require the turnaround. This was revealed by Rep. Jeon Yong-gi of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, who cited data provided by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korea Meteorological Administration.

This occurred on flights of six out of South Korea's 13 airlines.

"Both the airlines and the KMA must monitor the turbulence to minimize the damage caused by inaccurate weather forecasts," Jeon said, adding that he could not get the accurate figure for passengers from some carriers, and the actual number of passengers may be even higher.

The number of passengers affected by the faulty weather forecasts was higher than the figure for all of 2023, which was 4,311.

Unfavorable weather conditions are one of the leading causes of aviation accidents, varying from reduced visibility to turbulence. As such, airlines pay fees to the government to receive information on the weather conditions.

Last year, the 13 domestic carriers paid a total of 1.43 billion won ($1.03 million) to use the weather information provided by the Aviation Meteorological Office, an affiliate of the KMA. The fee rose sharply from 543 million won in 2022.

More from Headlines