Actress Han Ji-min, Jannabi's Choi Jung-hoon confirm relationship

Actress Han Ji-min and Jannabi front man Choi Jung-hoon are dating, Choi's agency confirmed Thursday.

The couple reportedly developed feelings for each other after Han's appearance on the KBS music show "The Seasons," hosted by Choi, in August last year. During the show, they performed Jannabi's "A Thought on an Autumn Night" together.

The 41-year-old actress debuted as an advertisement model in 1998 and has since built a successful acting career. She has starred in popular TV series, such as "The Light in Your Eyes" (2019) and "Behind Your Touch" (2023), as well as films like "A Year-End Medley" (2021). Her next project is the upcoming SBS series "Acquaintances."

A renowned singer-songwriter, the 32-year-old Choi has been leading the rock band Jannabi since 2014. He is known for penning numerous hit songs featuring lyrical and evocative lyrics and melodies. Jannabi headlined the country's popular rock festival Pentaport earlier this year. (Yonhap)