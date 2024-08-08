PPP leader vows to provide additional electricity support to 1.3m households

Han Dong-hoon (2nd from right), leader of the ruling People Power Party, speaks during a supreme council meeting at the party's office in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The leader of the ruling People Power Party announced plans Thursday to provide an additional 15,000 won ($11) in electricity support to 1.3 million vulnerable households to help them better cope with the hot weather.

Han Dong-hoon made the announcement during a meeting of the PPP supreme council, pointing out that many families are suffering from the record-breaking heat wave this summer.

He explained his support scheme will essentially cover the entire electricity bill for the vulnerable households during the heat wave as they currently receive about 60,000 won in discounts and energy vouchers.

The average monthly electricity bill for a four-person household in the summer is around 76,000 won, he added.

Han also announced the PPP will push to pass a special bill on semiconductors that involved forming a special committee under the presidential office to boost the semiconductor industry. (Yonhap)