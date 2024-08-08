Yonsei University revokes master's degree of Cho Kuk's son

Yonsei University has revoked the master's degree of a minor party leader's son following a court ruling related to the case, informed school officials said Thursday.

The university recently decided to cancel the admission of Cho Won, the son of Cho Kuk, the chief of the Rebuilding Korea Party, into its graduate school of political science and diplomacy in 2018 and his master's degree earned from the same school in 2021, they said.

The decision came after the Supreme Court confirmed the conviction of former opposition lawmaker Choi Kang-wook, who was found guilty of issuing a false internship certificate to the younger Cho while working for a law firm years ago. Choi lost his parliamentary seat after the top court approved his prison sentence of eight months, suspended for two years, in September last year.

The younger Cho submitted the internship certificate issued by Choi to Yonsei University at the time of his graduate school admission. (Yonhap)