Govt. mulls requiring EV makers to disclose battery info amid fire woes

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 8, 2024 - 10:29

This photo shows the cars ravaged in a fire that started from an electric Mercedes-Benz sedan parked in the underground garage of an apartment building in Incheon, Aug. 1. (Yonhap) This photo shows the cars ravaged in a fire that started from an electric Mercedes-Benz sedan parked in the underground garage of an apartment building in Incheon, Aug. 1. (Yonhap)

The government is considering requiring electric vehicle manufacturers to disclose information on car batteries amid an EV scare following a massive fire caused by a Mercedes-Benz vehicle last week, according to sources Thursday.

According to the sources, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is reviewing the measures for car manufacturers to include EV battery manufacturer details in vehicle specifications.

Currently, EV manufacturers are required to provide information on vehicle size, weight, maximum output, energy efficiency and battery capacity. However, details such as the battery manufacturer or product name are not mandatory.

As a result, consumers who wish to verify battery information must often rely on media reports or contact the manufacturer directly. Some companies do not fully disclose battery information even when approached by consumers.

The ministry plans to carefully review the matter, considering the various complexities involved in disclosing battery information.

EV manufacturers often do not disclose battery supplier details, citing competitive and trade secret concerns. Some watchers note that information disclosure measures could lead to unintended trade issues. (Yonhap)

