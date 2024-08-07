[김대균의 영어산책] 최신 토익 기출단어와 독해 동의어 정리

필자가 시험을 매 회 보면서 새로운 한 세트에 새롭게 나온 단어들을 정리하는 작업을 해오고 있다. 단어를 잘 살펴보면서 정리하는 것이 한 회 10단어가 넘지 않는다. 이 단어들이 그렇게 모아진 단어들이다. 이 모든 단어들은 실용단어로 누구나 바로 활용할 수 있는 것들이다.

1. primary, elementary - primary and elementary education. (adj.) (초등 교육=first level of schooling) ★★★

주의! 'primary'와 'elementary'는 초기 교육 단계에서 사용되며, 주로 어린 학생들을 대상으로 한다. 두 단어는 상호 교환 가능하다.

(ex) Primary and elementary education forms the foundation of a child's academic journey. (초등 교육은 아동의 학문적 여정의 기초를 형성한다.)

2. intermediate - intermediate level of English. (adj.) (중급 영어 수준=middle level proficiency) ★★★

(ex) She is taking an intermediate level English course to improve her language skills. (그녀는 언어 능력을 향상시키기 위해 중급 영어 과정을 듣고 있다.)

3. advanced - advanced mathematics. (adj.) (고급 수학=high-level mathematics) ★★★★

advanced course. (adj.) (고급 과정=high-level course) ★★★★

(ex) She enrolled in an advanced course to further her studies. (그녀는 학업을 더욱 발전시키기 위해 고급 과정에 등록했다.)

(ex) He is studying advanced mathematics to prepare for his engineering degree. (그는 공학 학위를 준비하기 위해 고급 수학을 공부하고 있다.)

4. basis: on a regular basis - on a regular basis. (phr.) (정기적으로=regularly) ★★★★★

주의! 'on a ~ basis'는 ~에 다양한 단어나 표현이 들어가 쓰인다.

(ex) The team meets on a regular basis to discuss project updates. (팀은 프로젝트 업데이트를 논의하기 위해 정기적으로 회의를 한다.)

on a first-come, first-served basis - 선착순으로

•Tickets for the event will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. (행사 티켓은 선착순으로 배부됩니다.)

• on a daily basis(매일), on a regular basis(정기적으로), on a part-time basis(시간제로), on a full-time basis(전일제로), on a voluntary basis(자발적으로), on a case-by-case basis. (사례별로)

• on a contractual basis(계약에 따라). on an as-needed basis. (필요할 때마다), on a rotational basis(순환제로), on an ongoing basis(지속적으로 )

5. absorb - absorb information quickly. (v.) (정보를 빨리 흡수하다=take in quickly) ★★★

주의! 'absorb'는 액체나 정보를 빠르게 받아들이는 것을 의미한다.

(ex) She can absorb information quickly, making her an excellent student. (그녀는 정보를 빨리 흡수할 수 있어 훌륭한 학생이다.)

6. mechanism - safety mechanism in place. (n.) (안전 장치=safety device) ★★

주의! 'mechanism'는 특정 기능이나 목적을 수행하는 시스템이나 장치를 의미히고 mechanic은 사람을 가리키는 명사로 정비사를 의미한다.

(ex) The safety mechanism in the machine prevents accidents. (기계의 안전 장치가 사고를 방지한다.)

7. adaptable - adaptable to new environments. (adj.) (새로운 환경에 적응할 수 있는=flexible) ★★★

(ex) Being adaptable to new environments is crucial for career success. (새로운 환경에 적응하는 능력은 직업 성공에 중요하다.)

1. rather + adjective - rather interesting lecture. (phr.) (꽤 흥미로운 강의=quite interesting) ★★★★

주의! 'rather'는 형용사 앞에서 '꽤'의 의미로 사용되어 그 정도를 강조한다.

(ex) The lecture was rather interesting and kept the audience engaged. (그 강의는 꽤 흥미로워서 청중을 사로잡았다.)

cf. rather 는 would rather 표현과 rather than표현도 중요하다.

• He prefers to work alone rather than in a team.(그는 팀에서 일하는 것보다 혼자 일하는 것을 선호한다.)

• She would rather read a book than watch TV.(그녀는 TV를 보는 것보다 책을 읽는 것을 더 좋아한다.)

• He would rather not discuss this issue right now.(그는 지금 이 문제에 대해 논의하고 싶지 않다.)

2. drafts – as a noun - initial drafts of the report. (n.) (보고서의 초기 초안=early versions) ★★★

주의! 'drafts'는 문서나 계획의 초기 버전을 의미하며, 보통 여러 번 수정될 수 있다.

(ex) The initial drafts of the report were reviewed by the team. (보고서의 초기 초안이 팀에 의해 검토되었다.)

3. convert A into B - convert text into digital format. (phr.) (텍스트를 디지털 형식으로 변환하다=change format) ★★

(ex) The software can convert text into digital format quickly. (그 소프트웨어는 텍스트를

빠르게 디지털 형식으로 변환할 수 있다.)

독해 동의어

1. appropriate = suited

appropriate - appropriate clothing for the event. (adj.) (행사에 적합한 의상=suitable clothing) ★★★

(ex) She wore appropriate clothing for the formal event. (그녀는 공식 행사에 적합한 의상을 입었다.)

(ex) The room was suited for the meeting with its comfortable seating and large table. (그 방은 편안한 좌석과 큰 테이블로 회의에 적합했다.)

2. measures = procedures

measures - take safety measures. (n.) (안전 조치를 취하다=safety procedures) ★★★★

주의! 'measures'는 문제를 해결하거나 목표를 달성하기 위한 행동이나 계획, 조치를 의미하며, 'procedures'와 동의어로 사용된다.

(ex) The government implemented new safety measures to protect citizens. (정부는 시민들을 보호하기 위해 새로운 안전 조치를 시행했다.)

(ex) The company follows strict procedures to ensure product quality. (회사는 제품 품질을 보장하기 위해 엄격한 절차를 따릅니다.)