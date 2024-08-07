[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: How long before the system updates?

B: Actually, it updates ________________________. There’s no need to wait.

(a) all two second

(b) all two seconds

(c) every two second

(d) every two seconds

해석

A: 시스템이 업데이트되려면 얼마나 있어야 하니?

B: 사실, 그건 2초마다 업데이트돼. 기다릴 필요 없어.

해설

형용사 관련 수량 표현 채우기

‘그건 2초마다 업데이트돼’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, ‘~마다, 매~’라는 뜻을 가진 형용사 every가 포함된 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 보기에 two가 있으므로 가산 명사 second를 복수형으로 표현한 (d) every two seconds가 정답이다.

2.

A: Did you call __________________ at nine o’clock yesterday?

B: Yes, but he was in a meeting so I just left a message.

(a) Mr. Murray

(b) a Mr. Murray

(c) the Mr. Murray

(d) all Mr. Murray’s

해석

A: 너 어제 9시에 Mr. Murray에게 전화했었니?

B: 응, 그런데 그가 회의 중이어서 난 그냥 메시지만 남겼어.

해설

불가산 명사 채우기

보기의 명사(Mr. Murray)는 고유명사이며, 이전에 언급되지 않았으므로, 관사를 쓰지 않은 (a)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘어제 9시에 Mr. Murray에게 전화했었니?’라는 뜻으로 전화한 사실에 대해 이야기하고 있으므로, 수식어가 사용되지 않은 (a) Mr. Murray가 정답이다.

어휘

meeting 회의 message 메시지

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. _______________________ a large burrito and two slices of apple pie for lunch, Bailey decided to skip dinner because he still felt full.

(a) Having eaten

(b) Eat

(c) Eating

(d) Eaten

해석

점심으로 큰 부리토 하나와 애플 파이 두 조각을 먹고, Bailey는 여전히 배불렀기 때문에 저녁을 건너뛰기로 했다.

해설

분사 자리 채우기

주어(Bailey), 동사(decided), 목적어(to skip dinner)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로 빈칸은 수식어 거품 자리이다. 따라서 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 분사 (a), (c), (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 점심으로 부리토와 애플 파이를 먹은 시점이 저녁을 건너뛰기로 결정한 시점(decided to skip dinner)보다 이전이므로, 주절의 동사보다 이전 시점의 일을 나타낼 때 쓰는 분사구문의 완료형 (a) Having eaten이 정답이다.

어휘

skip 건너뛰다 full 배부른, 넉넉한

4. __________________________ that you have a problem is one of the basic steps toward recovery from substance abuse.

(a) Acknowledging

(b) Acknowledged

(c) To be acknowledged

(d) To have acknowledged

해석

당신에게 문제가 있다는 것을 인정하는 것이 약물 남용으로부터 회복하는 데 있어 기초 단계 중 하나이다.

해설

주어 자리 채우기

문장에 동사(is)와 보어(one of the basic steps)만 있고 주어가 없으므로 빈칸 이하(______ that you have a problem)는 주어가 되어야 한다. 따라서 주어 역할을 할 수 있는 동명사 (a), to부정사 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘당신에게 문제가 있다는 것을 인정하는 것’이라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 (a) Acknowledging이 정답이다.

어휘

acknowledge 인정하다 recovery 회복 substance abuse 약물 남용

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) The average temperature in the Arctic is rising more quickly compared to that of other regions because of global warming.

(b) As a result, the Arctic ice is getting thinner and melting much faster than expected.

(c) Scientists predicts that sea levels could rise by as much as five feet by the end of the 21st century.

(d) If that happens, low-lying and coastal areas around the world are at particular risk of being submerged.

해석

(a) 북극의 평균 기온은 지구 온난화 때문에 다른 지역의 기온과 비교해서 더 빠르게 오르고 있다.

(b) 그 결과, 북극의 얼음은 예상보다 훨씬 더 빠르게 얇아지며 녹고 있다.

(c) 과학자들은 21세기 말이 되면 해수면이 5피트 정도까지 오를 수 있다고 예측한다.

(d) 만약 그런 일이 일어난다면, 전 세계의 저지대 지역들과 해안 지역들은 특히 침수될 위험에 처하게 된다.

해설

주어에 수 일치하지 않는 동사를 써서 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 3인칭 단수 동사 predicts가 오면 틀리다. 문장의 주어인 가산 명사의 복수형(Scientists)과 수 일치하기 위해서는 복수 동사가 와야 하므로 단수 동사 predicts가 복수 동사 predict로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (c) Scientists predicts that sea levels could rise by as much as five feet by the end of the 21st century가 정답이다.

어휘

the Arctic 북극 region 지역 predict 예측하다 low-lying 저지대의, 낮은

coastal 해안의 particular 특히, 특수한 submerge 침수하다, 잠기다

정답

(d) / (a) / (a) / (a) / (c)

