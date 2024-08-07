SMEs gain ground in procurement market with PPS guide

Photo taken during the launching ceremony of Public Procurement Guide held in March by PPS. (PPS)

Small and medium-sized enterprises in South Korea are making significant inroads into the nation’s public procurement market, a sector estimated to be worth a staggering 209 trillion won ($154 billion) as of last year, according to a report by the Public Procurement Service published in May. Aiding this success is the Public Procurement Guide, an initiative launched in March that is drawing attention for its innovative approach to assisting emerging businesses.

According to the PPS, the Public Procurement Guide has facilitated the entry of 35 companies into the Korea Online e-Procurement System, or KONEPS, an extensive online shopping site for government procurement known as Nara Marketplace. This accomplishment is particularly notable given the 700 companies that have benefited from the guide’s tailored consulting offerings, which have previously been deterred by the complex regulations and processes.

The comprehensive guide offered by PPS provides a one-stop consulting service for companies eager to enter the procurement market. With 34 dedicated consultants stationed across the headquarters and 11 regional offices, the guide provides pre- and post-consulting services.

Conventionally, public procurement policy has relied heavily on public institutions’ one-way support. Now the new system will offer tailored information to help SMEs navigate the public procurement landscape, covering aspects such as market entry, support and growth.

Unlike one-off consultations, the Public Procurement Guide delivers information and feedback in multiple stages, ensuring that SMEs can integrate public procurement strategies effectively into their operations.

For many novice entrepreneurs, the guide demystifies complex terminology and policies through personalized consulting sessions that can be immediately applied to their businesses.

Park Mi-kyung, CEO of Red Oven Food, who joined KONEPS within three months of utilizing the consulting guide, shared her experience, “Our encounter with the Public Procurement Guide became a decisive factor in entering the procurement market. We were amazed by the comprehensive support provided, from A to Z, and the passionate efforts of public officials who meticulously assisted us until the final contract.”

In addition to the comprehensive guide, PPS plans to hold a "partnership day" for public procurement, which will serve as a platform to share information about local procurement products with demanding institutions and to provide feasible and tailored support policies to the companies under the guide.

PPS explained that its ground-level support aims to create a virtuous cycle that identifies and nurtures tech-savvy and competitive SMEs, facilitating growth and ultimately invigorating the economy.

“The Public Procurement Guide is like a traffic light guiding businesses toward growth,” said Yun Kyeung-ja, director of procurement field innovation at PPS. “Our commitment is to ensure that companies not only enter the procurement market but continue to grow and reach the global market.”