Find your hanbok at DDP

A poster for the Hanbok Expo, set to run Aug. 9-12 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

A variety of hanbok, the traditional Korean clothing, will be up for sale at an up-to 80 percent discount during a four-day hanbok expo opening Friday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Over 100 shops will be offering both traditional and modern hanbok varieties, including pieces for pets and accessories to go with the garment. Everything will be sold at a 30 percent discount on average, with some discounted up to 80 percent.

The annual event, launched in 2018 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, will have on view the history of hanbok and how Koreans have embraced it.

A hanbok fashion show will be staged, organized by Lee Jin-hee, a professor of acting at Korea National University of Arts, with a focus on how hanbok could be remade with digital technologies.

Another space will explore the decadeslong efforts by the Culture Ministry to promote the Korean clothing. Thirty hanbok samples recognized for their exceptional creativity at the ministry-held contest this year will be reintroduced. Over 100 pieces developed in 2023 to be compatible with modern-day workplace environment will be showcased as well.

Those who book admission at hanbokexpo2024.govent.kr by Thursday will have entry fees waived. People wearing hanbok will be given the same benefit. Walk-ins will be charged 5,000 won, regardless of age.