'Parent chance': Hand-me-downs to rich kids spark outcry

South Korean politics is once again in an uproar following recent revelations of wealth transfers from several high-level government officials to their children.

These officials, nominated for high-ranking positions requiring National Assembly confirmation, have reignited fierce debates about elite privilege, inheritance schemes and the ethical obligations of public servants in the last few weeks. In a society that demands strict financial integrity and transparency from its leaders, these incidents have intensified scrutiny and faced public outcry.

Supreme Court Justice nominee Lee Sook-yeon has been at the center of controversy after her two children were found to have gained substantial profit from unlisted stocks in a business owned by her husband's brother.

The shares, initially bought by Lee's husband for their children when they were of preschool age, reportedly appreciated by as much as 63 times their original value by the time Lee's daughter sold them back to her father.

Public ire swelled upon revelations that Lee's daughter had used the proceeds from selling the shares to purchase an apartment in Seoul's Yongsan-gu. Local media outlets were quick to label this complicated intergenerational wealth transfer as a case of "parent chance" – a Konglish term to describe the unfair accumulation of wealth through the privilege of having an elite or wealthy parent.

The transaction may seem ethically questionable but was not technically illegal.

Lee's husband transferred his wealth to his children within the confines of Korea's Inheritance Tax and Gift Tax Act, which permits tax-free gifts of up to 20 million won ($14,535), to children under 20. The subsequent appreciation in value, though substantial in this case, does not affect the tax status of the original gift.

The outcry abated only slightly when Lee then donated 3.7 billion won worth of unlisted stocks owned by her family to multiple local charities on July 27. Lee, unlike the other two supreme court justice nominees, initially failed to secure parliamentary approval in the Special Committee on Confirmation Hearings on July 26. She was later given a pass on Tuesday in the committee and plenary session, and President Yoon Suk Yeol officially appointed her the following day.