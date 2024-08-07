Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korean shares tank as global rout continues

    Korean shares tank as global rout continues
  2. 2

    Seoul shares remain volatile after market meltdown

    Seoul shares remain volatile after market meltdown
  3. 3

    South Korean commandos on Kim Il-sung mission to get first apology

    South Korean commandos on Kim Il-sung mission to get first apology
  4. 4

    An Se-young wins gold medal in badminton women's singles

    An Se-young wins gold medal in badminton women's singles
  5. 5

    Not just K-dramas anymore

    Not just K-dramas anymore
  1. 6

    University drug ring shatters Korea's 'drug-free' myth

    University drug ring shatters Korea's 'drug-free' myth
  2. 7

    More K-pop singers turn to video streaming service

    More K-pop singers turn to video streaming service
  3. 8

    EV-phobia spreads, as police investigate cause of electric car explosion

    EV-phobia spreads, as police investigate cause of electric car explosion
  4. 9

    Govt. sets deadline for Qoo10 crisis consumer refunds

    Govt. sets deadline for Qoo10 crisis consumer refunds
  5. 10

    Anti-foreign spy bills floated after alleged leak of agents’ identities

    Anti-foreign spy bills floated after alleged leak of agents’ identities
피터빈트

[Photo News] CEO delivers cool relief

By Korea Herald

Published : Aug. 7, 2024 - 14:56

    • Link copied

Posco Future M CEO Yoo Byung-og (left) hands out refreshing drinks to employees Wednesday during his visit to the company's synthetic graphite anode material plant in Pohang, North Gyeonsang Province, where temperatures reached 33 degrees Celsius. He also joined fun activities like darts and a lucky draw, with winners taking home travel and ice cream vouchers. This initiative is part of a company-wide effort for management to visit sites in Gwangyang, Sejong, Seoul, and Gumi, continuing until Aug. 21. (Posco Future M)

More from Headlines