[Photo News] CEO delivers cool relief

Posco Future M CEO Yoo Byung-og (left) hands out refreshing drinks to employees Wednesday during his visit to the company's synthetic graphite anode material plant in Pohang, North Gyeonsang Province, where temperatures reached 33 degrees Celsius. He also joined fun activities like darts and a lucky draw, with winners taking home travel and ice cream vouchers. This initiative is part of a company-wide effort for management to visit sites in Gwangyang, Sejong, Seoul, and Gumi, continuing until Aug. 21. (Posco Future M)