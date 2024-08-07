[LLG] Son's mission to preserve memories of 93-year-old mom earns him unexpected recognition

Kang Heon-koo poses for a photo at The Korea Herald's studio on June 11. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald) Kang Heon-koo poses for a photo at The Korea Herald's studio on June 11. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

Last year, Kang Heon-koo, 63, undertook an intriguing personal project: reconstructing a map of his family's now-defunct old village using the memories of his 93-year-old mother. The goal of the map-making was twofold: to visually preserve his mother’s memories before they fade and to keep himself engaged in a productive pursuit during retirement. With his old Samsung Galaxy smartphone, he recorded the process of piecing together the lost landscape of a small village in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, on a hand-drawn map. The result, an 11-minute documentary titled “Doing a Jigsaw Puzzle With My 93-Year-Old Mom,” transformed him into an award-winning auteur. He won the grand prize for best short film at the 2024 Seoul International Senior Film Festival in June, an unexpected accolade that Kang remains incredulous about to this day.

A screen capture from the short film "Doing Jigsaw Puzzles With My 93-Year-Old Mom" (Kang Heon-koo) A screen capture from the short film "Doing Jigsaw Puzzles With My 93-Year-Old Mom" (Kang Heon-koo)

Mapping memories on camera The memory of Bucheon Saraei Village, replaced today by modern high-rises in what is now called Sang-dong, was too precious to lose for both Kang and his mother. He spent his childhood and young adult life in the village, while his mother lived there nearly her entire life. She still resides in the same area where the village once stood, though in different housing. Kang also lives nearby, just a five-minute walk from her. "I had to leave my mother behind when I moved to Gaebong-dong in Seoul after getting married," he said, noting that his career in the ground crew at Korean Air also influenced his decision to settle in Seoul. “I wanted to create a lasting video record, a precious memory to cherish even after my mother is gone,” he explained in an interview. Hence, it was high time to apply his newly honed filmmaking skills, acquired through a three-month course at the local district office after retiring from his aviation career in 2022. “My interest in photography and videography, nurtured throughout my life, led me to take the course,” he said. “It was a springboard, an opportunity to explore a creative passion in my newfound free time.” Kang said he continued to refine his filmmaking skills through self-learning from YouTube and books after completing the course. The six-month process of map-making, documented in the video, included making sketches on a whiteboard several times, a research trip to the Seoul Museum of History, and creating the final version on a large sheet of white paper. During this period, he dedicated his time to the video-making process, including filming and editing, with assistance from his wife, who helped with filming. Kang made sure to highlight that his mother played the most significant role, acting as an enthusiastic supervisor who guided each sketch through more than three revision processes. “My mother still has a good memory even at her age,” he said. “She gave me detailed instructions on locating neighbors’ houses.” As the map-making process unfolded on camera, the project blossomed into a series of family gatherings. His brother, sister, aunt, brother-in-law and even old village residents all came together to visit his mother’s house and contribute. "The process became a joyful reunion, filled with shared memories and strengthened bonds,” Kang recalled. "Although our goal was to create an accurate map, the project enabled us to experience quality time with the family." Yet, the final destination of the map remains in limbo. "I am contemplating whether to hang it at my mother’s house or in a community center for senior citizens once it's laminated," he added.

Kang Heon-koo poses for a photo at The Korea Herald's studio on June 11. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald) Kang Heon-koo poses for a photo at The Korea Herald's studio on June 11. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

'Content matters' For the silver-haired man, winning the prize at the film festival remains somewhat of an unbelievable feat. Still brimming with excitement, Kang recalled the moment of his speech at the 16th SISFF awards. "I felt like I was echoing famous celebrities who say they never anticipate winning," he said. "It was an immense honor to be recognized for this work of art, a tribute to my mother." Kang said he came to learn about the Seoul International Senior Film Festival through fellow senior members from the film course. "The film wasn't intended for a festival audience," Kang admitted. "I only felt a natural urge to share it with others.” Accepting the award, he acknowledged the limitations of his film in cinematic finesse. "Compared to the best films in other categories, mine might not excel in plot, editing, acting or directing," he said. However, what seemed to matter most was the film's content, exceeding the limitations of its modest equipment -- an old Samsung Galaxy smartphone for filming and Adobe Premiere Pro for editing on a laptop. As Kang noted, the film's theme resonated with the festival's focus on aging in a superaged society. According to one festival jury member, the film's visual reconstruction of the village exemplifies the power of art in “bridging generational gaps.” While recognizing that fostering understanding among different generations requires significant effort, Kang expressed hope for a society where each generation respects one another's perspectives. Though his award thrilled the whole family -- even those unable to help with the map like his sons and daughters-in-law -- his mother's pride shone the brightest. "My mother, unsure of the project's purpose at first, was overwhelmed with joy at the news," Kang recalled. "Filled with pride, now, she's the one eagerly asking what's next for my filmmaking journey." Kang remained uncertain about his next project, revealing only that it's still in the conceptual stage. Yet, he hinted at his plan of exploring the theme of ancestral roots, perhaps with his mother's guidance once more. While some might be surprised to hear this from a man in his 60s, Kang dismisses the notion that age is merely a number, attributing his creative energy to his youthful spirit. "For me, growing old is about losing the will to explore and create,” he explained. “The key is to hold onto that passion for what ignites your soul, along with the mental agility to express it in whatever way speaks to you." "Even folks older than me joke about being 'too busy to age,'" he added.

A screen capture from the short film "Doing Jigsaw Puzzles With My 93-Year-Old Mom" (Kang Heon-koo) A screen capture from the short film "Doing Jigsaw Puzzles With My 93-Year-Old Mom" (Kang Heon-koo)