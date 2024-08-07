Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korean shares tank as global rout continues

    Korean shares tank as global rout continues
  2. 2

    Seoul shares remain volatile after market meltdown

    Seoul shares remain volatile after market meltdown
  3. 3

    South Korean commandos on Kim Il-sung mission to get first apology

    South Korean commandos on Kim Il-sung mission to get first apology
  4. 4

    An Se-young wins gold medal in badminton women's singles

    An Se-young wins gold medal in badminton women's singles
  5. 5

    Not just K-dramas anymore

    Not just K-dramas anymore
  1. 6

    University drug ring shatters Korea's 'drug-free' myth

    University drug ring shatters Korea's 'drug-free' myth
  2. 7

    More K-pop singers turn to video streaming service

    More K-pop singers turn to video streaming service
  3. 8

    EV-phobia spreads, as police investigate cause of electric car explosion

    EV-phobia spreads, as police investigate cause of electric car explosion
  4. 9

    Govt. sets deadline for Qoo10 crisis consumer refunds

    Govt. sets deadline for Qoo10 crisis consumer refunds
  5. 10

    Anti-foreign spy bills floated after alleged leak of agents’ identities

    Anti-foreign spy bills floated after alleged leak of agents’ identities
지나쌤

Online dictionary launched to save Jeju language

By No Kyung-min

Published : Aug. 7, 2024 - 13:55

    • Link copied

(Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Jeju Island, a beloved tourist spot, is home to Jejueo, a language on the brink of extinction despite the island's popularity.

To preserve the language and promote its learning among young generations, the Jeju Dialect Institute launched an online dictionary on Tuesday, which contains over 20,000 word definitions. It also features a collection of Jeju dialect content spanning from literature to songs and videos.

The digital source, built upon the institute-made dialect dictionary released in 2021, aims to preserve the island's decadeslong linguistic heritage while addressing misrepresentations of Jejueo words found on other online platforms, Institute officials said. The online format is also expected to facilitate faster and easier updates.

Jejueo stands apart from other Korean dialects as both exceptionally distinct and underutilized, due to the island's isolation from South Korea's mainland.

Its unique linguistic features, including remnants of medieval Korean, set it apart so significantly from standard Korean that even mainland Koreans often struggle to understand it.

In December 2010, UNESCO classified Jejueo as critically endangered, adding it to its Atlas of the World's Endangered Languages. UNESCO estimated that fewer than 10,000 people spoke Jejueo, primarily elderly individuals over 70.

The population of Jeju Island, as of July, was around 670,000.

Online Jeju dialect dictionary (Jeju Dialect Institute) Online Jeju dialect dictionary (Jeju Dialect Institute)

More from Headlines