NK leader describes recovery work in flood-hit region as 'revolutionary construction'

A ceremony for a youth vanguard's departure takes place in Pyongyang on Tuesday, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the podium, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. Kim designated the Paektusan Hero Youth Shock Brigade to undertake rehabilitation and reconstruction projects in the flood-hit city of Sinuiju and Uiju County in North Pyongan Province. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a ceremony to dispatch young workers to flood-affected areas on the northern border, describing the restoration efforts as a "gigantic revolutionary construction campaign," state media said Wednesday.

The border city of Sinuiju and Uiju County in North Phyongan Province were recently struck by heavy rains. While North Korea has not released detailed information on the damage, South Korean media outlets have reported that the number of dead or missing could exceed 1,000.

The departure ceremony for the Paektusan Hero Youth Shock Brigade took place in Pyongyang on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The North's leader said that such restoration work would give a complete facelift to the territory, expressing confidence that the youth members would be a vanguard unit for socialist construction.

He also mentioned that nearly 300,000 young people have volunteered for the recovery efforts in less than a week, emphasizing that such explosive volunteering enthusiasm is unparalleled in any other country.

Kim's attendance is seen as a tactic to prevent large-scale ideological defection during a national crisis and to demonstrate to the outside world the regime's ability to overcome disaster situations on its own.

Observers say Pyongyang is unlikely to accept Seoul's proposal for flood aid. Last Thursday, the South Korean government offered humanitarian aid to North Korea for the damage.

North Korea has not yet responded through the inter-Korean liaison communication channel.

North Korea has also declined Russia's offer of assistance with rain damage recovery, stating that it will seek Moscow's help when necessary.

The Paektusan Hero Youth Shock Brigade is a youth organization frequently deployed for large-scale civil engineering and construction projects in North Korea. They were involved in the completion of a power plant in 2016 and the construction of urban districts in Pyongyang. (Yonhap)