[단독] 태국 SCBX, ‘김범수 구속’에도 카뱅 파트너쉽 '변화無'...인뱅사업 추진 지속

태국 최대 금융지주사 SCBX는 카카오 창업주 김범수 경영쇄신위원장의 구속에도 불구하고 카카오뱅크와 굳건한 파트너십을 강조했다.

SCBX의 홍보를 총괄하는 수티라판 삭카와트라 고객 총괄 책임자(CCO)는 2일 코리아헤럴드와의 서면 인터뷰에서 "최근 뉴스에도 불구하고 현재 (카카오뱅크와의) 사업 관계에 변화는 없다"며 "양사는 현재 태국에서 함께 추진 중인 프로젝트를 위해 계획대로 협력을 지속할 것"이라고 말했다.

현재 카카오뱅크는 SCBX 및 중국의 위뱅크와 함께 컨소시엄을 구성해 태국 가상은행 산업 진출을 준비 중이다. 태국 3대 은행 중 하나인 시암상업은행(Siam Commercial Bank)를 산하에 둔 SCBX와 한국 최대 인터넷전문은행인 카카오뱅크가 참여하는 만큼 해당 컨소시엄은 현지에서 유력한 후보 중 하나로 꼽힌다.

태국 중앙은행은 다음달 19일까지 인가 신청서를 받아, 약 9개월 간 심사 과정을 거쳐 내년 상반기 중 사업자를 선정할 계획이다. 선정된 사업자들은 2026년 6월 즘 개시할 예정이다.

인가 신청 작업이 막바지에 이른 현시점 카카오의 법적 리스크가 심화되며 해당 사업에도 차질이 생길 수 있다는 우려가 나오고 있다. 지난 23일 김 위원장은 SM엔터테인먼트 인수 과정에서 시세조종에 관여한 혐의로 구속됐다.

카카오뱅크의 경우 재판 결과에 따라 주인이 바뀔 수도 있는 상황이다. 향후 김 위원장과 카카오가 유죄가 확정되어 벌금 이상의 형이 나올 경우 카카오는 카카오뱅크에 대한 대주주 지위를 잃게 된다.

한편, 일각에선 대주주의 사법 리스크가 카카오뱅크의 해외 사업에는 그 영향이 제한적일 것이라고 관측하고 있다. 특히, 태국의 경우 1997년 금융위기 당시 국내 은행이 모두 철수한 이후 재진출하는 첫 사례가 될 수 있어 당국의 기대가 큰 상황이다.

업계 관계자는 "한국과 태국의 은행산업이 단절되었던 시간이 있기에, 카카오뱅크가 인가 확보에 성공하면 양국의 관계 차원에도 당연히 도움이 될 것"이라며 "당국에서도 태국 정부와 소통하는 등 지속적으로 힘써줄 것"이라고 말했다.

지난 2월 김소영 금융위원회 부위원장은 태국 현지에서 태국 중앙은행 총재와 면담을 갖고 가상은행 인가 시 한국 금융회사의 참여에 대한 관심과 협조를 요청한 바 있다.

기사 원문:

[Exclusive] Thailand’s SCBX reaffirms partnership with Kakao Bank

Thailand’s largest financial group SCBX has reaffirmed its commitment to the digital banking partnership with Kakao Bank despite growing legal risks surrounding Kakao Corp., the controlling shareholder of the Korean internet-only bank.

"We do not foresee any changes to our current business relationship (with Kakao Bank) based on the recent news," SCBX's Chief Customer Officer Sutirapan Sakkawatra told The Korea Herald via email, regarding the impact of Kakao's legal developments.

On July 23, Kakao Corp.'s founder and top decision-maker Kim Beom-su was arrested on charges of stock manipulation related to the IT giant's takeover of K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment last year, fueling uncertainty over key Kakao companies, including Kakao Bank.

"Our focus remains on our own business operations and ongoing projects," the chief publicist continued, adding, "Regarding our partnership with Kakao Bank, we continue to collaborate on our joint initiatives as planned for Thailand."

SCBX, which owns Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s leading lender, is a key partner for Kakao Bank in its ambitious expansion into Southeast Asia.

With virtual banking services debuting in Thailand in 2026, the local authorities have started accepting applications for the three operating licenses, and an SCBX-led consortium is considered one of the potent bidders. Kakao Bank, along with China’s leading online lender WeBank, are the key members of the consortium.

With the review process set to be completed by the first half of next year, the Korean firm aims to secure at least 20 percent of the shares in the upcoming virtual bank.

But the global partnership has recently come under scrutiny amid concerns about the impact on Kakao Bank from the escalating legal troubles of Kakao Corp. with Kim's indictment.

If Kim is found guilty and receives more than a fine, Kakao Corp., which Kim represents, risks losing its majority shareholder position in the banking arm. Local internet banking rules prohibit anyone convicted of a financial crime in the past five years from holding more than a 10 percent stake in a bank, which would force Kakao to sell the excess from its current 27.6 percent stake in Kakao Bank.

Some industry insiders predict that Kakao Bank's push into Thailand will receive support from local financial authorities despite its legal troubles, as a successful entry would mark the first inroads by a South Korean lender into Thailand in almost three decades.

"The two countries are working to improve their once-disrupted banking relationship, and if Kakao Bank succeeds (in acquiring the license), it would be a significant feat not only for the company but for the Korean government as well. Authorities will likely continue to support this initiative," an industry source said on condition of anonymity. During the 1997 financial crisis, all Korean banks withdrew from Thailand, and none have successfully reentered the market since.

The fact that Kakao Bank is the only internet-only bank in Korea pursuing global business is a factor that cannot be overlooked by the Korean authorities, the source added. Kakao Bank is also a major shareholder in Indonesia’s digital bank Superbank, which started operations in June.

During his meeting with Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput in February this year, Korea’s Financial Services Commission Vice Chairman Kim So-young vowed his full support for Kakao Bank’s venture, reportedly stating that Kakao Bank could “contribute to the development of Thailand’s financial industry.”