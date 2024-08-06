[Graphic News] Samsung retains global smartphone market lead in Q2

Samsung Electronics has maintained its lead in the global smartphone market for the second consecutive quarter this year, according to data from market research firm International Data Corporation.

In the second quarter, Samsung shipped 53.9 million smartphones, securing an 18.9 percent market share. Apple followed, shipping 45.2 million units and capturing 15.8 percent of the market. Overall, global smartphone shipments reached 285.4 million units, marking a 6.5 percent increase from last year.

Samsung's emphasis on generative AI and the Galaxy S24 series has driven its market share growth, distinguishing it from competitors. Meanwhile, Apple has focused on lowering prices in China to bolster sales, a strategy that has helped it maintain its strong market position.

Rounding out the top five, Xiaomi secured third place with a 14.8 percent market share, followed by Vivo at 9.1 percent and Oppo at 9 percent.