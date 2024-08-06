Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korean shares tank as global rout continues

    Korean shares tank as global rout continues
  2. 2

    Son Heung-min's agency vows legal action on lavish nightclub spending rumor

    Son Heung-min's agency vows legal action on lavish nightclub spending rumor
  3. 3

    South Korean commandos on Kim Il-sung mission to get first apology

    South Korean commandos on Kim Il-sung mission to get first apology
  4. 4

    An Se-young wins gold medal in badminton women's singles

    An Se-young wins gold medal in badminton women's singles
  5. 5

    Seoul shares remain volatile after market meltdown

    Seoul shares remain volatile after market meltdown
  1. 6

    Hollywood superstars spotted enjoying summer in Korea

    Hollywood superstars spotted enjoying summer in Korea
  2. 7

    Not just K-dramas anymore

    Not just K-dramas anymore
  3. 8

    More K-pop singers turn to video streaming service

    More K-pop singers turn to video streaming service
  4. 9

    University drug ring shatters Korea's 'drug-free' myth

    University drug ring shatters Korea's 'drug-free' myth
  5. 10

    100 Filipina caregivers to arrive in Seoul one month ahead of assignment

    100 Filipina caregivers to arrive in Seoul one month ahead of assignment
소아쌤

[Graphic News] Samsung retains global smartphone market lead in Q2

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Aug. 7, 2024 - 08:00

    • Link copied

Samsung Electronics has maintained its lead in the global smartphone market for the second consecutive quarter this year, according to data from market research firm International Data Corporation.

In the second quarter, Samsung shipped 53.9 million smartphones, securing an 18.9 percent market share. Apple followed, shipping 45.2 million units and capturing 15.8 percent of the market. Overall, global smartphone shipments reached 285.4 million units, marking a 6.5 percent increase from last year.

Samsung's emphasis on generative AI and the Galaxy S24 series has driven its market share growth, distinguishing it from competitors. Meanwhile, Apple has focused on lowering prices in China to bolster sales, a strategy that has helped it maintain its strong market position.

Rounding out the top five, Xiaomi secured third place with a 14.8 percent market share, followed by Vivo at 9.1 percent and Oppo at 9 percent.

More from Headlines