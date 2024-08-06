Diving medal hopeful Woo Haram reaches semifinal in men's springboard

Woo Haram of South Korea competes in the preliminary for the men's 3-meter springboard diving event at the Paris Olympics at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, France, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean diving medal hopeful Woo Haram and teammate Yi Jae-gyeong advanced to the semifinal in the men's 3-meter springboard event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

With the top 18 divers out of 25 in the preliminary advancing to the next phase, Woo finished 12th with 389.10 points after six dives at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. Yi finished 16th with 381.40 points.

The semifinal is Wednesday, and the top 12 divers from there will qualify for the final Thursday.

Woo ranked fourth in this event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the best Olympic performance by a South Korean diver. He and Yi will try to become the first pair of South Korean diving teammates to reach an Olympic final together.

In the preliminary, Woo jumped from 13th to eighth place after his third dive, scoring 76.00 points with forward 4 1/2 somersaults in the tuck position. It was the fifth-best dive overall in the third round of dives.

Woo wasn't able to top that in any of his remaining three dives but stayed safely inside the top 18.

Yi ranked sixth at the halfway point, after scoring over 70 points in his second and third dives. But he dropped out of the top 10 after earning only 43.75 points with his fourth dive, reverse 3 1/3 somersaults in the tuck position, but qualified for the semifinal with room to spare.

Yi edged out Woo for the 2023 Asian Games bronze medal in the 3m springboard. (Yonhap)