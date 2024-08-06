[Herald Interview] Meet the Japanese actor in Korean musical 'Hero'

Japanese actor Nojima Naoto poses for photos during an interview with The Korea Herald on June 13 at the Seoul Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald) Japanese actor Nojima Naoto poses for photos during an interview with The Korea Herald on June 13 at the Seoul Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

In the later part of the Korean musical "Hero," there is a scene where the imprisoned independence activist Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910) awaits his sentencing day. In a somber atmosphere, a Japanese prison officer appears with mixed feelings. They have a conversation about Ahn’s dream for the realization of peace in East Asia, a topic he had been writing about in prison and which remained unfinished. Then the officer hands out a funeral shroud sent by Ahn's mother. The role of the prison officer, Chiba, who was so impressed by Ahn's convictions and character that he honored him throughout his life, is played by Japanese actor Naoto Nojima. This marks the first time a Japanese actor has played the role in the 10 runs since the musical's premiere 15 years ago. Nojima steps out after helping Ahn to put on the funeral shroud, which he describes as "mother’s heart." He watches the subsequent scenes of Ahn’s prayer and Ahn’s mother’s song on the side of the stage, maintaining his overwhelming emotion. “Each actor (Ahn is alternated among three seasoned actors: Jung Seong-hwa, Yang Joon-mo, and Min Woo-hyuk) brings different nuances to the role of Ahn. Min Woo-hyuk seems to embody the awareness of his final moments, with tears evident during his prayers. Yang Joon-mo brings a sense of grandeur to Ahn, while Jung Seong-hwa conveys nervousness, highlighting a more human side,” Nojima said, speaking in Korean, during a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

He is on stage only for a short time but feels exhausted after the curtain call -- not physically but psychologically. That is because he takes part in the musical with his full heart. Nojima appeared in the movie adaptation of "Hero," released in 2022. After filming, he developed a keen interest in Chiba and Ahn. To explore their stories further, he visited a shrine dedicated to Chiba and conducted extensive research on both Chiba and Ahn, delving into their histories. In Korea, Ahn, who in 1909 assassinated Ito Hirobumi, a Japanese statesman and a key figure in the modernization of Japan, is a heroic figure who fought against Japanese colonial rule. However, in Japan, he is considered an assassin. “When I participated in the movie version and while I was practicing the musical, people asked me, if I might be able to go back to Japan after participating in ‘Hero.’ I replied by saying, 'If I can't, I would just stay in Korea,'” he said. However, Nojima believes the musical can resonate with many Japanese people. “I think it’s a prejudice that Japanese people would hate this musical. We study this issue at school and we know about it well. The musical gave me a chance to study history and it can give many others a chance to discuss history," he said. "Many great opportunities presented themselves -- like a chance to be part of 'Bballae' or the movie 'Hero.' So I'd like to seek other opportunities in Korea. In the future, I'd like to portray Ito Hirobumi in 'Hero,''' he said. "Bballae," meaning laundry in Korean, is a steady-selling musical production that premiered in 2005. The Japanese production of "Bbalbbae" was Nojima's first Korean musical. A former high school baseball player, Nojima turned to musicals at the recommendation of his mother, a huge musical fan. In 2002, he passed the audition with Gekidan Shiki, a renowned Japanese theater company. The musical "Hero" runs at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts until Aug. 11.