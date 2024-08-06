KGC taps into Japan's top retail giants

Korea Ginseng Corp., the leading manufacturer of ginseng products in the country, said Tuesday it has signed agreements with Japanese retail giants Welcia and Aeon Mall to introduce its red ginseng brand, JungKwanJang, in their stores.

This initiative aims to enhance the presence of JungKwanJang in the Japanese market by entering the largest drugstore chain and the leading comprehensive shopping mall company, the firm said.

Welcia is the largest drugstore chain in Japan, boasting over 2,000 offline stores nationwide. Aeon Mall is a leading multi-purpose mall operator with 350 branches across the country, as well as its drugstore, Aeon Glam Beautique, within its malls.

KGC highlighted that its entry into Welcia underscores the company’s superior quality and technological capabilities, which have allowed it to penetrate the Japanese market -- a market known for its preference for domestic brands and high standards for product ingredients and quality stability.

"Japan has a larger middle-aged and elderly population compared to Korea, and it is a market with diverse health needs, making it a high-potential market for health foods," said a KGC official.

“We will continue to expand our range of products tailored to local tastes and collaborate more with popular local distribution channels, aiming to continue the K-red ginseng trend in Japan, following its success in Greater China and the US.”