[Herald Interview] Jeon lauds color director brings to tale of broken promise

It was the fear of repeating her performance in “The Shameless (2015)” that led veteran star Jeon Do-yeon to think twice before teaming up again with director Oh Seung-uk for her latest noir “Revolver.”

The actress had promised him to do the film, so she pressed on, constantly reminding herself of creative ways to play the new character who, Jeon says, is ironically identified by the notion of promise.

“So I pushed hard against projecting emotions, being as understated as I could be, to the point where it got me worried about an overly dry production,” Jeon said in an interview with a group of reporters Monday.

The noir follows Ha Soo-young (Jeon), a relentless ex-cop just out of prison, determined to see a broken promise righted and be compensated for the fall she took for corrupt colleagues.