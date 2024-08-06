World Bank's digital chief vows to close digital divide

Kim Sang-bu, World Bank's new vice president for digital transformation, speaks at a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday. (Newsis)

World Bank's new Vice President for Digital Transformation Kim Sang-bu outlined his mission to enhance the impact of digital technologies in accelerating development.

"Digital technology has become a critical focus as the World Bank advances initiatives aimed at eradicating poverty," Kim said at a press meeting in Seoul on Tuesday. "A major challenge is ensuring that low-income countries without internet access can benefit from rapid advancements in artificial intelligence."

A week ago, the Washington-based organization announced Kim's appointment as its inaugural digital transformation vice president, a role newly established this year to address the issue of digital access in developing countries.

According to Kim, nearly 2.7 billion people globally still lack internet access. In the Middle East, just 35 percent of the population is online, while in Africa the figure drops to 7 percent.

"In the world’s most impoverished countries where people are connected, only 5 percent of people can access speeds exceeding 10 Mbps (10 megabytes per second)," he explained.

To effectively close the digital divide, Kim stressed the need for tailored technological and policy support for each country’s unique situation.

This approach will not only focus on expanding network connections but also on qualitative improvements, including developing lighter AI solutions and adaptable infrastructure for underdeveloped regions.

"Securing initial government support to generate early demand for infrastructure is crucial," Kim said. "The World Bank will concentrate on helping low-income countries rapidly establish markets through various financial support programs from our affiliated organizations."

Kim is the first South Korean national to hold a senior position at the World Bank since the country joined the organization in 1995.

A seasoned digital expert with a 27-year career, Kim brings extensive experience from both public and private sectors.

His career began in 1998 at the Ministry of Science and ICT, followed by 16 years in various government roles, including positions at the Korean Communications Commission and the presidential office. In 2015, he moved to an executive role at LG Uplus, a major Korean mobile carrier. He joined Google in 2019, where he served as the consumer policy director for the Asia-Pacific region until recently.

World Bank President Ajay Banga highlighted his unique qualifications.

“The new digital transformation vice presidency will have the critical mission of delivering on this development promise," Banga said in the announcement. "Kim's mix of public and private sector experience gives him a unique perspective on how the World Bank can deliver more impact, greater scale and support countries on their development journey.”

Kim will officially assume his role on Sept. 3. According to Kim, his tenure is expected to span at least four years to allow him to pursue medium- to long-term objectives.