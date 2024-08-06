SK-II joins Coupang's Rocket Luxury one-day delivery service

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang announced Tuesday that it has started offering products from the global premium skincare brand SK-II through Rocket Luxury, the company's one-day delivery service dedicated to premium beauty products.

“We are excited to offer a greater variety of luxury skincare brands popular with customers through the inclusion of SK-II,” a Coupang official said. “We will continue to introduce global premium brands that meet the needs of our customers.”

Coupang highlighted the premium skincare brand's patented ingredient Pitera, a clear liquid rich in vitamins, amino acids, minerals and organic acids, derived from a natural fermentation process. The Pitera Essence, the skincare brand's steady seller that contains over 90 percent of the ingredient, is one of the products offered through Rocket Luxury.

With the addition of SK-II, 22 premium cosmetics brands, including Estee Lauder, Darphin, Sulwhasoo, and L'Occitane, are available on Rocket Luxury.

Coupang launched the Rocket Luxury service in 2023 to expand its operations into premium beauty businesses, which were typically staples of department stores, and grow its presence in the country’s e-commerce industry.

The Rocket Luxury offers products across 10 beauty categories including fragrances, skincare, hair and body products. Items purchased through Rocket Luxury are eligible for Coupang’s flagship Rocket Delivery service, which includes free delivery, free returns and premium packaging.