Get teleported to authentic Vietnamese food stand at Seoul’s Nampark

Hidden in a back alley of Namyeong-dong in Seoul's Yongsan-gu or near subway line No. 4 Sookmyung Women’s University station, Nampark truly stands out from other restaurants down the road – a street filled with trendy restaurants that open and also close down without fanfare.

Nampark, which takes its name from the family names of married head chefs Nam Joon-young and Park Ji-eun, sells Vietnamese pho and other Vietnamese food that locals enjoy during the day, something light and soothing. That’s why their restaurant is open from 8 a.m. but only runs until 3:30 p.m.

There are several reasons why Nampark stands out in the Namyeong-dong food alley, one of which has to do with its exterior and interior.

One might feel as though they’ve been teleported to a street food stand in Hanoi. Each part of the interior design, from random Vietnamese newspapers and drawings on the wall to faded silver utensils and super-thin napkins casually placed into a recycled condensed milk can, contributes to an authentically Vietnamese vibe.