Olympic Badminton champion Ahn criticizes federation, denies retirement rumors

Ahn Se-young speaks to the media following the finals of the women's singles badminton event at the Paris Olympics at Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris on Monday. (Yonhap)

A day after she shocked South Koreans with candid criticism of the country's badminton authorities, Ahn Se-young said Tuesday that her words do not necessarily imply that she will retire and that she simply wants the national team to manage its players better.

"Please do not twist my words with the phrase ‘retirement.’ I just hope there are people who can contemplate what I have to say and set out to solve these issues," the 22-year-old said via her Instagram account, regarding her comment during the post-game interview after the finals of the women's singles badminton event at the Paris Olympics.

"I just wanted to talk about how players should be protected and managed, and discuss (importance of) communication rather than authority. I'm very disappointed that my comments have been turned into provocative headlines," she wrote in the post. "This is a conversation about protecting the athletes, not waging a war against anyone."

Ahn, the current No.1 in the women's singles category of the World Badminton Federation ranking, had harsh words for the national team and its system after defeating He Bingjiao of China to win the country its first Olympic gold in singles badminton for either gender since 1996.

She said her injury last year was more severe than initially thought, but the national team did not take it seriously. Ahn said it was disappointing, adding it "might be difficult to go on with the national team after this point."

Ahn’s recent comments were widely interpreted as hinting at her retirement from international competition, which she denied in the Instagram post. But it was reported in local media that the athlete had threatened to retire from the national team as recently as May.

In the Instagram post, Ahn said she was once again hurt by articles quoting the comments by the Badminton Korea Association and "the coach" -- she did not specify who. It is unclear exactly which articles or comments Ahn was referring to, but the national team's head coach Kim Hak-kyun mentioned that her comments appear to hint at "legal battles with the association."

Kim said he persuaded Ahn to participate in the Paris Olympics when she wanted to call it quits, and that he had expected such comments from her since last year. He stressed that the complaints were toward the federation, not toward him, and that he has a good relationship with Ahn.