Finance minister unveils measures for e-commerce vendors after Qoo10 payment delays

Most Popular
-
1
From cold shoulder to selfie together, two Koreas' encounter at Olympics
-
2
Kim Woo-jin wins men's individual archery title for 3rd gold in Paris
-
3
Korea sizzles as temperatures soar to 40 C for first time since 2019
-
4
Korean shares tank as global rout continues
-
5
Son Heung-min's agency vows legal action on lavish nightclub spending rumor
-
6
[Exclusive] Seoul Fashion Week to show world’s first stretchable display
-
7
An Se-young wins gold medal in badminton women's singles
-
8
South Korean commandos on Kim Il-sung mission to get first apology
-
9
Male parental leave takers reach one-third of total, record high
-
10
Tech giants eye growing home appliances subscription market
Finance minister unveils measures for e-commerce vendors after Qoo10 payment delaysBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 6, 2024 - 11:11
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday unveiled policy measures for e-commerce vendors, as such vendors were hit by the recent payment delays of Qoo10-owned platforms TMON and WeMakePrice.
Under the measures, the government will shorten a term of payment by e-commerce platforms to vendors, Choi told a meeting with ruling party officials.
The government will also require e-commerce platforms to separately manage money set to be paid to vendors, Choi said.
As of last Thursday, the amount of delayed payments by the two platforms was estimated to reach 278.3 billion won ($203 million), but speculation suggests that this amount could escalate to as much as 1 trillion won if future payments are included.
"It is possible that the extent of the damage may increase further when we consider the transactions for June and July, with their approaching settlement deadlines," Choi said.
During the meeting, the government and the ruling party said they agreed to provide liquidity of 500 billion won to the vendors of TMON and WeMakePrice.
TMON and WeMakePrice have been accused of continuing their business dealings despite knowing that timely payments to vendors were impossible due to liquidity issues. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korean shares tank as global rout continues
-
An Se-young wins gold medal in badminton women's singles
-
South Korean commandos on Kim Il-sung mission to get first apology