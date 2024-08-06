Peru reaffirms support for Korea joining Pacific Alliance

Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos delivers his remarks at Peru's Independence Day at Four Seasons Hotel at Jongno-gu in Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Peru reaffirmed support for South Korea in the Pacific Alliance while celebrating its 203rd Independence Day in Seoul on Thursday.

Peru’s Independence Day, which falls on July 28, commemorates Peru’s liberation from Spanish rule in 1821.

Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos told The Korea Herald that the event was held to highlight his country's deepening ties with South Korea, while reiterating support for Korea's possible inclusion in the Pacific Alliance.

"Peru fully supports Korea’s aspiration to become an associated state of the Pacific Alliance," said Duclos.

The Pacific Alliance is a Latin American trade bloc consisting of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, all located on the Pacific Ocean. South Korea has been an observer state since 2014 and is a key trading partner with the alliance.

The bloc's member countries are important markets and manufacturing hubs in Central and South America, integrated into the global supply chain.

Experts suggest that by joining the Pacific Alliance and investing in countries such as Mexico, Korea can access both US and Latin American markets, enhancing supply chain collaboration. As an associate member, Korea can establish a new free trade agreement with Mexico and improve existing agreements with Chile, Peru and Colombia.

“This inclusion of Korea will facilitate a rise in exports and strategic investments, enhance supply chains and boost preferential access and regional cooperation between the Pacific Alliance and the Asian market,” according to Duclos.

But separately, the ambassador also thanked Korea for its support in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Council, which facilitated Peru's invitation to begin the process of joining the organization.

Korea aims to be a global pivotal state by enhancing cooperation with Peru and the Pacific Alliance.

“Eastern philosophy reminded us that this 60th anniversary, or 'hwangap,' represented a new, even more auspicious and fruitful period in the years to come,” said Duclos, referring to shared common values, complementary economic ties and recent high-level engagements, such as with Peru's Minister of Foreign Affairs Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea, with the Korea-LAC Forum.

LAC refers to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The minister visited Seoul this year to participate in the Korea-LAC Future Cooperation Forum, co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

He said that the ongoing negotiation of an agreement against plastic pollution initiated by Peru introduced a resolution at the second session of the United Nations Environment Assembly last year.

"We are pleased that the fourth meeting of this negotiation process will take place in Busan at the end of November 2024," Duclos emphasized.