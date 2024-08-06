Peru reaffirms support for Korea joining Pacific Alliance

Most Popular
Peru reaffirms support for Korea joining Pacific AllianceBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Aug. 6, 2024 - 10:12
Peru reaffirmed support for South Korea in the Pacific Alliance while celebrating its 203rd Independence Day in Seoul on Thursday.
Peru’s Independence Day, which falls on July 28, commemorates Peru’s liberation from Spanish rule in 1821.
Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos told The Korea Herald that the event was held to highlight his country's deepening ties with South Korea, while reiterating support for Korea's possible inclusion in the Pacific Alliance.
"Peru fully supports Korea’s aspiration to become an associated state of the Pacific Alliance," said Duclos.
The Pacific Alliance is a Latin American trade bloc consisting of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, all located on the Pacific Ocean. South Korea has been an observer state since 2014 and is a key trading partner with the alliance.
The bloc's member countries are important markets and manufacturing hubs in Central and South America, integrated into the global supply chain.
Experts suggest that by joining the Pacific Alliance and investing in countries such as Mexico, Korea can access both US and Latin American markets, enhancing supply chain collaboration. As an associate member, Korea can establish a new free trade agreement with Mexico and improve existing agreements with Chile, Peru and Colombia.
“This inclusion of Korea will facilitate a rise in exports and strategic investments, enhance supply chains and boost preferential access and regional cooperation between the Pacific Alliance and the Asian market,” according to Duclos.
But separately, the ambassador also thanked Korea for its support in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Council, which facilitated Peru's invitation to begin the process of joining the organization.
Korea aims to be a global pivotal state by enhancing cooperation with Peru and the Pacific Alliance.
“Eastern philosophy reminded us that this 60th anniversary, or 'hwangap,' represented a new, even more auspicious and fruitful period in the years to come,” said Duclos, referring to shared common values, complementary economic ties and recent high-level engagements, such as with Peru's Minister of Foreign Affairs Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea, with the Korea-LAC Forum.
LAC refers to Latin America and the Caribbean.
The minister visited Seoul this year to participate in the Korea-LAC Future Cooperation Forum, co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.
He said that the ongoing negotiation of an agreement against plastic pollution initiated by Peru introduced a resolution at the second session of the United Nations Environment Assembly last year.
"We are pleased that the fourth meeting of this negotiation process will take place in Busan at the end of November 2024," Duclos emphasized.
Duclos also cited strategic defense sector partnerships, collaborations with Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korea Aerospace Industries and agreements in digital transformation, climate change and supply chain integration as drivers to make South Korea the fourth largest trading partner of Peru.
Meanwhile, the ambassador also highlighted growing Peru-Korea cultural ties, underscoring the popularity of K-pop, K-dramas and K-food among Peruvian youth.
"In October, Peruvian artist Lenin Tamayo, who sings in Quechua with a recognizable K-pop style, will be visiting Korea," he said.
Quechua is an Indigenous group and language with a sizable population in Peru.
The performance will be held in Seoul and at the Mask Festival in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, which is the sister city of Peru's archaeological capital Cusco, said Duclos.
Heo Young-cheol, CEO of Alpaca World, who also attended the event, echoed Duclos' sentiment on the importance of cultural exchanges with Peru.
Alpaca World, in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, is a travel destination where visitors can interact with alpacas in a natural environment.
Peru accounts for the world's largest alpaca population, said Heo.
“Alpacas thrive and survive in Hongcheon, Korea,” he told The Korea Herald.
“What that means is that we, as humans and people from different countries, will also be able to live together as a community through cultural exchanges.”
