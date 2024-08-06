Police refer man behind murder of neighbor with Japanese longsword to prosecution

A 38-year-old man, surnamed Baek, attends a court hearing on Thursday, at the Seoul Western District Court regarding an arrest warrant sought for him for slashing a neighbor to death with a Japanese longsword. (Yonhap)

Police have referred a man to the prosecution Tuesday on charges of slashing a random neighbor to death with a Japanese longsword last week.

The 37-year-old assailant, surnamed Baek, brandished a 75-centimeter Japanese blade at the entrance of his apartment complex in Seoul's northern Eunpyeong district on July 29 and killed the neighbor, who was smoking outdoors at the time.

The victim, a 43-year-old father of two sons aged 4 and 9, did not know the assailant personally.

During the police investigation, Baek said he committed the crime because he believed the victim was a spy shadowing him.

On his way to attend a court hearing on an arrest warrant sought for him last week, Baek also denied he was in a state of mental vulnerability, and said he was in his right mind when he committed the crime.

Police said Baek tested negative in a brief reagent test, and they have requested the National Forensic Service for a detailed examination. (Yonhap)