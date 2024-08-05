Most Popular
[팟캐스트] (609) 맥도날드 진주 고추 크림치즈 버거와 보해양주 다시마주의 공통점은?By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Aug. 12, 2024 - 06:00
진행자: 간형우, Kevin Lee Selzer
Loconomy: Food makers flock to locally sourced ingredients
기사 요약: 지역 특산물을 식재료로 활용해 새로운 메뉴와 식품 출시하는 회사들
[1] Food items made with locally sourced ingredients have emerged among food companies in Korea.
flock: 모이다
source: 얻다
ingredient: 재료
emerge: 떠오르다
[2] This approach, which aligns with those companies’ corporate social responsibility efforts, supports economic growth in rural areas and offers unique experiences for consumers, collectively known as "loconomy."
align: 나란히 하다
rural: 시골의
[3] On July 11, McDonald’s Korea launched the Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Burger and Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Muffin, both using peppers produced in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.
launch: 출시하다
[4] The Jinju series is the fourth edition of McDonald’s Korea’s “Taste of Korea” program, which aims to boost the consumption of domestic agricultural products.
aim: 목표로 하다
consumption: 소비
agricultural: 농업의
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240801050828
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
