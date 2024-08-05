Home

    South Korea's Paris Olympics triumph: 13 golds secure historic success

    S. Korea beats Germany for bronze in women's table tennis team event

    K-pop stars’ military favoritism controversy returns amid Suga's DUI incident

    No. of foreign doctors in S. Korea on rise amid medical walkout

    N. Korean leader rejects international aid for flood damage

    Seungri faces fresh backlash over Indonesia 'Burning Sun' event

    Park Hye-jeong wins silver in women's weightlifting

    N. Korea sends some 240 trash-filled balloons toward S. Korea: JCS

    Hyundai Motor names battery sources as EV fire concerns grow

    [Eye Interview] Actor-novelist Cha In-pyo reflects on trials of bringing his debut novel to global spotlight

피터빈트

[팟캐스트] (609) 맥도날드 진주 고추 크림치즈 버거와 보해양주 다시마주의 공통점은?

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Published : Aug. 12, 2024 - 06:00

Still cut from McDonald's Korea's commercial film featuring the Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Burger. (McDonald's Korea) Still cut from McDonald's Korea's commercial film featuring the Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Burger. (McDonald's Korea)

진행자: 간형우, Kevin Lee Selzer

Loconomy: Food makers flock to locally sourced ingredients

기사 요약: 지역 특산물을 식재료로 활용해 새로운 메뉴와 식품 출시하는 회사들

[1] Food items made with locally sourced ingredients have emerged among food companies in Korea.

flock: 모이다

source: 얻다

ingredient: 재료

emerge: 떠오르다

[2] This approach, which aligns with those companies’ corporate social responsibility efforts, supports economic growth in rural areas and offers unique experiences for consumers, collectively known as "loconomy."

align: 나란히 하다

rural: 시골의

[3] On July 11, McDonald’s Korea launched the Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Burger and Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Muffin, both using peppers produced in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.

launch: 출시하다

[4] The Jinju series is the fourth edition of McDonald’s Korea’s “Taste of Korea” program, which aims to boost the consumption of domestic agricultural products.

aim: 목표로 하다

consumption: 소비

agricultural: 농업의

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240801050828

