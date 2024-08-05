[팟캐스트] (609) 맥도날드 진주 고추 크림치즈 버거와 보해양주 다시마주의 공통점은?

Still cut from McDonald's Korea's commercial film featuring the Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Burger. (McDonald's Korea)

진행자: 간형우, Kevin Lee Selzer

Loconomy: Food makers flock to locally sourced ingredients

기사 요약: 지역 특산물을 식재료로 활용해 새로운 메뉴와 식품 출시하는 회사들

[1] Food items made with locally sourced ingredients have emerged among food companies in Korea.

flock: 모이다

source: 얻다

ingredient: 재료

emerge: 떠오르다

[2] This approach, which aligns with those companies’ corporate social responsibility efforts, supports economic growth in rural areas and offers unique experiences for consumers, collectively known as "loconomy."

align: 나란히 하다

rural: 시골의

[3] On July 11, McDonald’s Korea launched the Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Burger and Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Muffin, both using peppers produced in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.

launch: 출시하다

[4] The Jinju series is the fourth edition of McDonald’s Korea’s “Taste of Korea” program, which aims to boost the consumption of domestic agricultural products.

aim: 목표로 하다

consumption: 소비

agricultural: 농업의

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240801050828

