[팟캐스트] (608) 이번에도 올림픽 휩쓴 한국 양궁이 강한 이유

[팟캐스트] (608) 이번에도 올림픽 휩쓴 한국 양궁이 강한 이유By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Aug. 8, 2024 - 06:00
진행자: 간형우, Kevin Lee Selzer
Tall tales and theories on S. Korea's dominance in archery
기사 요약: 2024 파리올림픽 양궁 남녀단체전에서 다시 한 번 금메달 획득한 한국 대표팀의 이야기
[1] South Korea on Monday notched its third-straight gold medal in the Olympic men’s team event, defeating host nation France and completing a sweep of the women's and men's team events at this year's Paris Olympics.
tall tale: 믿기 힘든 이야기
notch: 달성하다
defeat: 패배시키다
sweep: 완승
[2] Kim Woo-jin, Kim Je-deok and Lee Woo-seok hoisted the national flag after securing the 5-1 victory in the French capital.
hoist: 들어올리다
[3] Since their more dominant female compatriots won the country’s 10th-straight gold in the women's team event on Sunday, Koreans have now swept archery's team events at the Olympics for the third consecutive time.
compatriot: 동포
consecutive: 연속으로
[4] Korea's Olympic success in archery is comparable to that of other nations that consistently dominate particular sports, such as the US men's national basketball team, nicknamed the "Dream Team."
comparable: 비교할 만한
particular: 특정한
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240730050527
