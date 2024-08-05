[팟캐스트] (608) 이번에도 올림픽 휩쓴 한국 양궁이 강한 이유

Lim Si-hyeon (right) of the South Korean women's archery team competes during the finals of the women's team event on July 28 at the Paris Olympics. (Yonhap)

진행자: 간형우, Kevin Lee Selzer

Tall tales and theories on S. Korea's dominance in archery

기사 요약: 2024 파리올림픽 양궁 남녀단체전에서 다시 한 번 금메달 획득한 한국 대표팀의 이야기

[1] South Korea on Monday notched its third-straight gold medal in the Olympic men’s team event, defeating host nation France and completing a sweep of the women's and men's team events at this year's Paris Olympics.

tall tale: 믿기 힘든 이야기

notch: 달성하다

defeat: 패배시키다

sweep: 완승

[2] Kim Woo-jin, Kim Je-deok and Lee Woo-seok hoisted the national flag after securing the 5-1 victory in the French capital.

hoist: 들어올리다

[3] Since their more dominant female compatriots won the country’s 10th-straight gold in the women's team event on Sunday, Koreans have now swept archery's team events at the Olympics for the third consecutive time.

compatriot: 동포

consecutive: 연속으로

[4] Korea's Olympic success in archery is comparable to that of other nations that consistently dominate particular sports, such as the US men's national basketball team, nicknamed the "Dream Team."

comparable: 비교할 만한

particular: 특정한

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240730050527

