[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈법, 규칙〉

1. quorum [kwɔ́ːrəm] 정족수

라틴어로 of whom이라는 뜻이며, 회의가 유효하기 위한 정족수를 뜻한다. ‘정족수를 채우다’라고 할 때는 meet을 써서 meet the quorum이라고 표현할 수 있다.

The board of directors charter specified that a quorum required ten directors, so with only nine directors in attendance, the meeting was cancelled.

이사회 헌장은 정족수를 채우려면 10명의 이사가 필요하다고 명시했는데 9명의 이사만 출석하여 회의는 취소되었다.

● 정족수에 미달할 경우 회의는 순연된다.

If the quorum is not met, the meeting is adjourned.

2. statute [stǽtʃuːt] 법규

‘키’, ‘사회적 지명도’를 뜻하는 stature, ‘지위’를 뜻하는 status와 같이 어원에 ‘서다(stand)’라는 의미를 포함하고 있는 단어다. ‘서다’가 ‘규칙을 세우다’, ‘수립하다’라는 의미로 발전되어 ‘법규’를 일컫게 되었다. 특히 statute of limitations는 ‘공소시효’를 의미한다.

The statute of limitations on most crimes and misdemeanors in the U.S. is a period of two years, after which no charges can be brought.

미국에서 대부분의 범죄와 경범죄에 대한 공소시효는 2년이며 그 후에는 기소가 되지 않는다.

● 위헌 판결을 받은 후 그 법규는 폐지되었다.

After being ruled unconstitutional, the statute was repealed.

3. stipulate [stípjulèit] 규정하다

‘법률 조항에 ~라고 쓰여 있다’, ‘~라고 규정되어 있다’라는 의미로 쓰인다. provide도 같은 뜻이다.

The Constitution of The Republic of Korea stipulates that the sovereignty of the Republic shall reside in the people, and that all state authority shall emanate from the people.

대한민국 헌법은 대한민국의 주권은 국민에게 있고 모든 권력은 국민으로부터 나온다고 규정하고 있다.

● 계약서에는 그 가수가 총 5회 서울 공연을 하며 각 공연당 10만 달러씩을 받도록 명기되어 있다.

The contract stipulates that the singer will receive $100,000 for each of the five concerts she will perform in Seoul.

4. tort [tɔ́ːrt] 불법행위

바퀴를 돌리는 힘을 말하는 자동차 용어 토크(torque)와 어원이 같은 단어로 twist라는 뜻을 담고 있다. tort는 잘못된 행위로 ‘해를 입힌다’는 의미에서 유래하여, 고의나 과실로 타인에게 손해나 상해를 입히는 행위를 일컫는다. 형사상의 범죄가 아니라 민법상의 불법행위를 말한다.

In order to succeed on a tort claim, a plaintiff must prove that he incurred damages.

불법행위의 주장이 성립하려면 원고는 자신이 피해를 입었다는 것을 증명해야 한다.

● 개인의 피해와 관련된 소송은 불법 행위법의 범주에 포함된다.

Personal injury lawsuits fall under a category of the law called tort law.

5. verdict [və́ːrdikt] 평결

ver(very와 같은 어원으로 true라는 뜻)+dict(dictionary처럼 ‘말(言)’을 뜻함)로 구성된 단어다. ‘진실한 말’이라는 뜻에서 유래하여, ‘배심원단이 내리는 평결’이나 ‘조사와 확인 뒤에 내리는 결론’을 일컫는다.

While waiting to hear the jury's verdict, the defendant understandably appeared anxious and nervous.

배심원단의 평결을 기다리는 동안 피고가 걱정하고 초조해하는 것을 이해할 수 있었다.

● 배심원들은 피고가 유죄인지에 대해 평결을 내리지 못했다고 판사에게 말했다.

Jurors told the judge that they were unable to reach a verdict on whether the defendant was guilty.

〈숭배, 종교, 추앙〉

1. altar [ɔ́ːltər] 제단

‘제단’을 뜻하는데, 특히 결혼식에서 신랑과 신부가 서는 자리를 altar라고 한다.

We could not believe that our friend Steve was left at the altar by his fiancée.

약혼녀가 나타나지 않아 우리 친구 스티브가 혼자 결혼식 단상에 서 있었다는 사실을 우리는 믿을 수 없었다.

● 그는 “결혼식 단상에서 내 옆에 서 줄래?”라는 말로 여자친구에게 프러포즈를 했다.

He popped the question by asking his girlfriend, “Would you like to stand next to me at the altar?”

2. beacon [bíːkən] 봉화, 불빛

‘봉화’를 뜻하는데, 비유적으로 다른 사람에게 등불 역할을 하는 것 혹은 그런 사람을 일컫기도 한다.

Barack Obama's victory served as a beacon of hope to many Americans who felt underrepresented or disenfranchised.

버락 오바마의 승리는 자신의 의사가 제대로 대표되지도 않고 선거권도 제대로 보장받지 못한다고 느낀 많은 미국인에게 희망의 등불이 되었다.

● 그의 성공담은 열심히 일하면 무엇이든 성취할 수 있다고 믿는 사람들에게 희망이 되고 있다.

His success story is a beacon for those who believe that through hard work, you can accomplish just about anything.