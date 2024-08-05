[Graphic News] South Korea dominates archery with five golds in Paris

Most Popular
[Graphic News] South Korea dominates archery with five golds in ParisBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug. 6, 2024 - 08:00
South Korea’s archery team showcased their unparalleled prowess in the sport at the Paris 2024 Olympics, sweeping all five gold medals in the event. This remarkable achievement marks the best performance by South Korea’s archers in Olympic history.
The team clinched the gold in the men’s and women’s team events, mixed team event and women’s individual event. The final gold was secured by Kim Woo-jin, who triumphed over Brady Ellison of the United States in a thrilling shootoff match on Sunday.
This stellar performance reaffirms South Korea’s dominance in the sport, further solidifying its legacy in Olympic archery.
