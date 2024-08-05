Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the state memorial for Zeev Jabotinsky, Zionist leader and founder of the Israeli right-wing ideology, at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, on Sunday. (Pool Photo via AFP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the state memorial for Zeev Jabotinsky, Zionist leader and founder of the Israeli right-wing ideology, at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, on Sunday. (Pool Photo via AFP)

Diplomatic pressure mounted Monday to avoid an escalation between Iran and Israel following high-profile killings that have sent regional tensions soaring, while numerous governments urged their citizens to leave Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Sunday that his country was "determined to stand against" Iran and its allied armed groups "on all fronts." As its war against Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza nears its 11th month, Israel has been bracing for retaliation from the Tehran-aligned "axis of resistance" for the assassinations of two senior figures. Palestinian armed group Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on Wednesday, in an attack blamed on Israel which has not directly commented on it, hours after an Israeli strike on Beirut left Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr dead. Tehran said Monday that "no one has the right to doubt Iran's legal right to punish the Zionist regime" for Haniyeh's killing. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his counterparts from the G7 nations in a conference call on Sunday that any attack, which he expected to be a joint undertaking between Hezbollah and Iran, could happen within 24 to 48 hours, as early as Monday, US news site Axios reported. Blinken asked his counterparts to place diplomatic pressure on Tehran, Hezbollah and Israel to "maintain maximum restraint," it added. The United Nations' rights chief Volker Turk called on "all parties, along with those states with influence, to act urgently to de-escalate what has become a very precarious situation." Israel's military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Sunday night that "as of now there is no change" in its policy for protecting civilians.

People await their flights at the Beirut International Airport departure hall on Monday. Urgent calls grew for foreign nationals to leave Lebanon, which would be on the front line of a regional war, as Iran and its allies readied their response to high-profile killings blamed on Israel. (AFP) People await their flights at the Beirut International Airport departure hall on Monday. Urgent calls grew for foreign nationals to leave Lebanon, which would be on the front line of a regional war, as Iran and its allies readied their response to high-profile killings blamed on Israel. (AFP)

Path of dialogue Experts and diplomats fear that the expected attack on Israel could rapidly spiral into a regional war. Turkey on Monday joined multiple Western and other nations calling on their citizens to leave Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based. Numerous airlines have suspended flights to the country or limited them to daylight hours. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, whose country currently holds the rotating G7 presidency, said in a statement: "Together with our partners, we have expressed strong concern about recent events that threaten to determine a regionalisation of the crisis, starting from Lebanon." "We call on the parties involved to desist from any initiative that could hinder the path of dialogue and moderation," he added. On Sunday, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made a rare trip to the Iranian capital during which he delivered a message from King Abdullah II to President Masoud Pezeshkian. Jordanian "airspace will probably be a theatre for missiles and anti-missile" fire in any direct Iranian-Israeli clashes, but Amman would strongly object to violations of its sovereignty, said political analyst Oraib Rantawi. "The Iranians must find other ways to spare Jordan this embarrassment," Rantawi, director of the Amman-based Al Quds Center for Political Studies, told AFP. The Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, triggered by the Palestinian group's October 7 attack, has already drawn in Iran-backed militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel, on Sunday, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters. Middle East tensions soared Saturday as Iran and its allies readied their response to the assassination of Hamas's political leader, blamed on Israel, spurring fears of a regional war. (AFP) Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel, on Sunday, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters. Middle East tensions soared Saturday as Iran and its allies readied their response to the assassination of Hamas's political leader, blamed on Israel, spurring fears of a regional war. (AFP)