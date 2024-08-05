S. Korea to provide $3 mln to 4 drought-hit African countries

Women make use of their turn to draw water at a village well, which has very limited reserves of water left to meet their household water needs for drinking, cooking and sanitation as the water table has been severely depleted as the El-Nino induced drought, in Mudzi on July 2. (AFP)

South Korea will provide $3 million to four African countries to help them cope with the damage from severe drought, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Monday.

Of the total, $1 million will each be delivered to Zimbabwe and Zambia, and $500,000 each to Malawi and Namibia, the ministry said.

The aid will be made through the World Food Programme.

The four countries have declared a national emergency as the severe drought hit the South African region and exacerbated food shortages. (Yonhap)