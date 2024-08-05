S. Korea to provide $3 mln to 4 drought-hit African countries

Most Popular
S. Korea to provide $3 mln to 4 drought-hit African countriesBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 5, 2024 - 19:16
South Korea will provide $3 million to four African countries to help them cope with the damage from severe drought, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Monday.
Of the total, $1 million will each be delivered to Zimbabwe and Zambia, and $500,000 each to Malawi and Namibia, the ministry said.
The aid will be made through the World Food Programme.
The four countries have declared a national emergency as the severe drought hit the South African region and exacerbated food shortages. (Yonhap)
