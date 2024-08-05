Royal Opera House's 'Otello' to come to Seoul Arts Center

(From left) Soprano Hrachuhi Bassenz, tenor Lee Yong-hun, conductor Carlo Rizzi, tenor Teodor Ilincai, baritone Nikoloz Lagvilava and soprano Hong Ju-young, who will perform in Verdi's opera "Otello" in August, pose for photos during a press conference Monday at the Seoul Arts Center. (Yonhap)

The Royal Opera House's 2017 production of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Otello" will be performed at the Seoul Arts Center from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, featuring conductor Carlo Rizzi and top opera singers Lee Yong-hoon and Teodor Ilincai as Otello.

This is the first time the Seoul Arts Center is presenting "Othello" since 2002. It also marks Korean tenor Lee Yong-hoon’s first time performing in “Otello” in Korea.

“I had always dreamed of making my debut in Korea as Otello. Otello is a dream role for any tenor,” Lee told reporters during a press conference Monday at the Seoul Arts Center. US-based Lee, who performs at prestigious opera houses around the world, debuted in Korea last year with "Turandot."

Along with Lee, Romanian opera singer Teodor Ilincai will also take the stage as Otello.

Verdi's "Otello" is based on Shakespeare's "Othello." The story follows Otello, a Moorish general in the Venetian army, who becomes consumed by jealousy due to the machinations of his deceitful subordinate, the ensign Iago.

Iago's manipulation convinces Otello that his wife, Desdemona, is unfaithful with Cassio, leading Otello into a tragic spiral. Despite Desdemona's innocence, Otello's jealousy drives him to murder her. Upon realizing the truth of Iago's treachery, Otello takes his own life, resulting in a devastating conclusion fueled by jealousy and betrayal.

The plethora of emotional expressions ranging from jealousy, pain, love to sadness make the role a dream role for any tenor, both Lee and Ilincai said.

"Otello's character requires a versatile portrayal, capturing a wide range of emotions and transformations," Lee said. It's challenging, like singing three different operas in one night, but it's a charming role."

Ilincai said, "In reality, we all also face complex emotions like love, jealousy and betrayal. It is a great privilege to be able to express a 'true story' that could happen to us through Verdi's perfect music.