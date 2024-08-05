Royal Opera House's 'Otello' to come to Seoul Arts Center

Most Popular
Royal Opera House's 'Otello' to come to Seoul Arts CenterBy Park Ga-young
Published : Aug. 5, 2024 - 18:38
The Royal Opera House's 2017 production of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Otello" will be performed at the Seoul Arts Center from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, featuring conductor Carlo Rizzi and top opera singers Lee Yong-hoon and Teodor Ilincai as Otello.
This is the first time the Seoul Arts Center is presenting "Othello" since 2002. It also marks Korean tenor Lee Yong-hoon’s first time performing in “Otello” in Korea.
“I had always dreamed of making my debut in Korea as Otello. Otello is a dream role for any tenor,” Lee told reporters during a press conference Monday at the Seoul Arts Center. US-based Lee, who performs at prestigious opera houses around the world, debuted in Korea last year with "Turandot."
Along with Lee, Romanian opera singer Teodor Ilincai will also take the stage as Otello.
Verdi's "Otello" is based on Shakespeare's "Othello." The story follows Otello, a Moorish general in the Venetian army, who becomes consumed by jealousy due to the machinations of his deceitful subordinate, the ensign Iago.
Iago's manipulation convinces Otello that his wife, Desdemona, is unfaithful with Cassio, leading Otello into a tragic spiral. Despite Desdemona's innocence, Otello's jealousy drives him to murder her. Upon realizing the truth of Iago's treachery, Otello takes his own life, resulting in a devastating conclusion fueled by jealousy and betrayal.
The plethora of emotional expressions ranging from jealousy, pain, love to sadness make the role a dream role for any tenor, both Lee and Ilincai said.
"Otello's character requires a versatile portrayal, capturing a wide range of emotions and transformations," Lee said. It's challenging, like singing three different operas in one night, but it's a charming role."
Ilincai said, "In reality, we all also face complex emotions like love, jealousy and betrayal. It is a great privilege to be able to express a 'true story' that could happen to us through Verdi's perfect music.
Soprano Hrchuhi Bassenz, who has played the role of Desdemona countless times, said that the Royal Opera House’s production is more psychological than any other production and is her favorite. Korean soprano Hong Ju-young will share the role.
For the role of Iago, Italian baritone Marco Vratogna and Georgian baritone Nikoloz Lagvilava will alternate.
Conductor Carlo Rizzi said that no single note in “Otello” is there just for the sake of creating good music.
“Verdi is the man of the theater. Everything is because of the drama,” he said.
On Monday afternoon, the Italian maestro led a workshop with aspiring Korean opera conductors.
“There will not be opera without singers. You have always to understand who you have in front of you. You have to recognize the different colors such as breathing and the physical condition (of singers),” he said, when asked about his focus during the workshop. “Bringing out the best way singers can express -- it’s what opera is all about."
Five performances of "Otello" will be staged from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25 at the Seoul Arts Center, featuring the Korean National Symphony Orchestra and Noi Opera Chorus and CBS Children's Choir.
