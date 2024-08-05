Cho Yeong-jae wins silver in men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting

Most Popular
-
1
From cold shoulder to selfie together, two Koreas' encounter at Olympics
-
2
Kim Woo-jin wins men's individual archery title for 3rd gold in Paris
-
3
Korea sizzles as temperatures soar to 40 C for first time since 2019
-
4
Lim Si-hyeon wins gold in women's archery individual event for 3rd gold in Paris
-
5
[Exclusive] Seoul Fashion Week to show world’s first stretchable display
-
6
Son Heung-min's agency vows legal action on lavish nightclub spending rumor
-
7
Male parental leave takers reach one-third of total, record high
-
8
Tech giants eye growing home appliances subscription market
-
9
[Herald Review] (G)I-dle kicks off 'iDOL' world tour
-
10
Partisan gridlock to continue over contentious bills
Cho Yeong-jae wins silver in men's 25m rapid fire pistol shootingBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 5, 2024 - 17:36
Cho Yeong-jae was on target for silver in the men's 25-meter rapid fire pistol shooting at the Paris Olympics on Monday for South Korea's sixth medal in the sport.
Cho finished in second place behind Li Yuehong of China, 32-25, at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Chateauroux, south of Paris.
With Cho's medal, South Korea has now won more shooting medals at the Paris Games than at any other Olympics before.
The country had previously won five medals at the 2012 London Olympics with three golds and two silvers. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korean shares tank as global rout continues
-
100 Filipina caregivers to arrive in Seoul one month ahead of assignment
-
South Korean commandos on Kim Il-sung mission to get first apology