Cho Yeong-jae wins silver in men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting

South Korea's Cho Yeong-jae competes in the 25m rapid fire pistol men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday in Chateauroux, France. (AP)

Cho Yeong-jae was on target for silver in the men's 25-meter rapid fire pistol shooting at the Paris Olympics on Monday for South Korea's sixth medal in the sport.

Cho finished in second place behind Li Yuehong of China, 32-25, at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Chateauroux, south of Paris.

With Cho's medal, South Korea has now won more shooting medals at the Paris Games than at any other Olympics before.

The country had previously won five medals at the 2012 London Olympics with three golds and two silvers. (Yonhap)