‘Mission: Cross’ exudes simple, entertaining energy of detective wife and stay-at-home husband

“Mission: Cross” actors Hwang Jung-min (left) and Yeom Jung-ah pose for a photo during a press conference at Ambassador Pullman Hotel in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

Netflix's upcoming action comedy film “Mission: Cross” featuring a detective wife and stay-at-home husband with secret pasts, will exude entertaining energy, said the movie’s director and actors on Monday.

Hwang Jung-min stars as Kang-moo, a stay-at-home husband who hides his past as a former agent, and Yeom Jung-ah plays veteran crime squad team member Mi-seon, who was once an Asian Game silver medalist in shooting. After learning about her husband’s past, Mi-seon gets involved in a huge case with Kang-moo.

Director Lee Myung-hoon, who is making his feature film debut with “Mission: Cross,” said the movie was written based on his thoughts about the relationship between a married couple.

“When we get married, the wedding officiator normally tells you how marriage is about two people looking toward the same goal, instead of looking at each other. I wondered if married people ever look at each other, not just look at the same goal,” Lee told reporters during a press conference held at the Ambassador Pullman Hotel in Seoul on Monday.

“I had to resolve that curiosity by writing a scenario on that particular question,” he added.

Hwang, a versatile actor who has starred in various hit films, said he focused on Kang-moo's mindset while playing this role.

“Because Kang-moo is someone who lives an ordinary life by hiding his past, I tried to focus on his mindset and attitude in having to lie to his loved one, his wife,” said Hwang.

“But we want the audience to find our movie a popcorn flick,” he added.

Yeom performs difficult action sequences including gun shootings.

“There were a lot of shootouts so I had to prepare for such action scenes and maintain good physical condition. Although the guns are all fake ones designed for the filming, they’re quite heavy and require some skill in using them," said Yeom.

Initially, “Mission: Cross” was to hit local theaters during the Lunar New Year in February. The release was been delayed until Netflix announced that it would be available on its platform Aug. 7.

Many have speculated actor Jeon Hye-jin, who plays junior agent Hee-joo, may have been the reason the film went straight to the streaming platform, skipping the planned theatrical release.

Jeon’s husband and renowned “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun was found dead in his car in December, just days after he was publicly summoned by police for a third round of questioning over suspicions of illegal drug use, despite having repeatedly tested negative for drugs.