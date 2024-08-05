[From the Scene] Woori Bank nurtures global talent in Asian push

Woori Bank's foreign interns hold a meeting with CEO Cho Byung-kyu (second from right) at the bank's headquarters in central Seoul. (Woori Bank) Woori Bank's foreign interns hold a meeting with CEO Cho Byung-kyu (second from right) at the bank's headquarters in central Seoul. (Woori Bank)

Betary Syahlan, a final-year business management student at Kyunghee University in South Korea, said she enrolled in Woori Bank's "Woori Internship, Scholarship & Hiring" program to gain practical experience in global banking. "During the program, we are given various assignments that immerse us in real work, an opportunity often lacking in other internships, especially in Indonesia. Working at a major bank like Woori is challenging, but we are definitely learning a lot in a short time," Syahlan told The Korea Herald in a recent interview held at the bank's headquarters in central Seoul. This month-long program, running from June 24 to Aug. 9, is the first exclusive full-fledged internship for foreigners in the local banking industry. It was CEO Cho Byung-kyu who initiated the program following his trip to Vietnam last year. "The CEO emphasized the importance of localizing the bank, particularly through smooth communication between local employees and management in Korea. Students studying in Korea have a good understanding of the country, and we decided to train and support them as potential workers for our regional offices," said Kwon Duk-hyun, the deputy general manager of Woori Bank's Southeast Asia Growth Business Department, which is in charge of the internship program. Students from Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia — the three Southeast Asian countries where Woori Bank operates — who were in their final year at a Korean university were eligible to apply.

Betary Syahlan (second from left), Xuan Le (fourth from left) and Andari Candrika (far right) pose for a picture along with other participants of "Woori Internship, Scholarship & Hiring" program at the bank's Global Investment Won Center in central Seoul during their recent visit. (Woori Bank) Betary Syahlan (second from left), Xuan Le (fourth from left) and Andari Candrika (far right) pose for a picture along with other participants of "Woori Internship, Scholarship & Hiring" program at the bank's Global Investment Won Center in central Seoul during their recent visit. (Woori Bank)