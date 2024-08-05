Extreme heat triggers outages, heatstroke deaths

Pedestrians walk amid a heat haze forming above the streets in Daegu, where daytime temperatures reached as high as 36 degrees Celsius on Monday. (Yonhap)

As extreme heat persists nationwide, widespread damage including power and water outages, as well as heatstroke-related deaths, have been reported as of Monday.

On Sunday evening, 255 out of 1,089 households in the Miju Apartments in Dongdaemun-gu, eastern Seoul, experienced a power outage.

A Korea Electric Power Corporation official informed The Korea Herald that the electricity supply had not been fully restored as of Monday at noon, but was expected by 2 p.m.

The KEPCO official also said that a fault in the apartment complex’s transformer has been identified as the cause of the blackout, as the transformer was overheated due to the recent abnormally high temperatures.

Due to the overnight power outage, affected households could not use any cooling units as Seoul experienced its 15th consecutive tropical night. Tropical nights occur when the lowest temperature remains above 25 degrees Celsius between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m. the next day.

On Saturday, a baseball game in Daejeon was paused for 38 minutes due to a power outage that shut off the stadium's electronic scoreboard and automated ball-strike system.

The heat wave also disrupted water supplies in some regions.

As of Monday morning, Cheongdo County in North Gyeongsang Province faced a shortage of clean water due to a significant increase in water usage compared to its daily production rate.

Korea experienced intense heat over the weekend, with temperatures feeling as hot as 38 C in some parts of the country. Five deaths due to heat-related illnesses have been reported over the weekend, increasing the number of heat-related deaths to 13.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported a sharp increase in heat-related illnesses, with 154 new cases on Saturday alone. From Monday through Friday, 386 cases were reported across 507 emergency rooms nationwide.

Since May 20, 1,546 cases of heat-related illnesses have been reported as of Saturday.