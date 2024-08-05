ASEAN trade fair invites public for food, drinks

ASEAN food and beverage company executives are seen during the ASEAN Trade Fair 2023 at Coex in Seoul (ASEAN-Korea Centre)

The annual ASEAN Trade Fair invites the public and prospective buyers to a four-day showcase of food and beverages enjoyed by the 10 countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that starts Thursday at Coex in Seoul.

The annual fair, run by the ASEAN-Korea Centre since 2009 to expand business ties, will have three spaces set up for individuals dropping by and businesses looking for partnerships with participating ASEAN companies.

The Exhibition Zone will focus on sauces and desserts, like jam, chocolate, cookies and dried fruits. Snacks will be offered for tasting. Those looking to make purchases are invited to visit the Pop-up Zone, where products will be sold at a discount.

Meanwhile, the Business Zone will be the official venue connecting the 44 ASEAN firms, mostly small and midsize businesses selling food and beverages, with some 50 Korean buyers. An official at the ASEAN-Korea Centre said 370 meetings have been scheduled for the four-day fair.

ASEAN-Korea Center Secretary-General Kim Jae-shin said he expects to continue backing efforts to “strengthen B2B networks among the private sectors of the two regions,” referring to business-to-business ties.

Special activities like a lucky draw have been prepared to mark ASEAN Day, which falls on Thursday, the fair’s opening day. The fair saw around 1,500 participants last year.