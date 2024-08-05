Son Heung-min's agency vows legal action on lavish nightclub spending rumor

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Son Heung-min's agency on Sunday released a statement denying a recent rumor that he spent a large sum of money at a Seoul nightclub, partying with Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae and other players of the German club.

"We've found that the employees of the club had distributed such falsehood to promote their establishment. ... We assure you that Son did not visit the club or spend all that money," said Son & Football Limited Co. It vowed to file criminal charges against the club in question for defamation.

The rumor circulated online after a friendly match between Tottenham and Bayern in Seoul on Saturday, where Son played 75 minutes before the sold-out crowd at Seoul World Cup Stadium. It alleged that Son and the others visited a nightclub in Gangnam, southern Seoul, after the match and spent some 30 million won ($22,000).

Son's agency said that those who spread the rumor had damaged the honor and public image of Son, who "is well aware of his place as a public figure and is leading a life of moderation."

"(The agency) will not tolerate any false rumor or malicious comments related to Son, and will pursue legal actions without settlement of any kind," the company said.

Son, 32, recently wrapped up his ninth season playing for Spurs in the English Premier League. He is considered among the best Asian soccer players of all time, and is a crucial member of the South Korean men's national team as its captain.