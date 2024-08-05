International soccer superstars appear on 'SNL Korea'

(From left, back row) "SNL Korea" cast members Kwon Hyuk-su, Jung Sang-hoon, Kim Min-kyo, Jung Sung-ho and (from left, front row) Jamie Donley, Son Heung-min and Richarlison de Andrade pose for a photo while shooting an "SNL Korea" episode, Saturday. (Coupang Play)

World-class soccer players from Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich appeared as surprise guests on an episode of "SNL Korea," hours ahead of their friendly match held on Saturday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur players Richarlison de Andrade and Jamie Donley, along with the club's captain, Son Heung-min, appeared in a comedy sketch of "SNL Korea" on Coupang Play Saturday, acting as new recruits for a fictional soccer club named the Sindorim Morning Soccer Club.

The episode featured humorous interactions between "SNL Korea" cast members and the three Tottenham players during a postmatch meal, where the Korean comedians playing the soccer club's senior members criticized and teased the Tottenham players for their lackluster performance during the morning game.

Legendary soccer players Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Kim Min-jae from German club Bayern Munich appeared in the same episode as people aspiring to join the Sindorim Morning Soccer Club.