Most Popular
-
1
From cold shoulder to selfie together, two Koreas' encounter at Olympics
-
2
Kim Woo-jin wins men's individual archery title for 3rd gold in Paris
-
3
Korea sizzles as temperatures soar to 40 C for first time since 2019
-
4
Lim Si-hyeon wins gold in women's archery individual event for 3rd gold in Paris
-
5
[Exclusive] Seoul Fashion Week to show world’s first stretchable display
-
6
Male parental leave takers reach one-third of total, record high
-
7
Yang Ji-in wins gold in women's pistol shooting
-
8
Tech giants eye growing home appliances subscription market
-
9
Son Heung-min's agency vows legal action on lavish nightclub spending rumor
-
10
World No. 1 An Se-young reaches semifinals in badminton women's singles
International soccer superstars appear on 'SNL Korea'By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Aug. 5, 2024 - 14:07
World-class soccer players from Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich appeared as surprise guests on an episode of "SNL Korea," hours ahead of their friendly match held on Saturday evening.
Tottenham Hotspur players Richarlison de Andrade and Jamie Donley, along with the club's captain, Son Heung-min, appeared in a comedy sketch of "SNL Korea" on Coupang Play Saturday, acting as new recruits for a fictional soccer club named the Sindorim Morning Soccer Club.
The episode featured humorous interactions between "SNL Korea" cast members and the three Tottenham players during a postmatch meal, where the Korean comedians playing the soccer club's senior members criticized and teased the Tottenham players for their lackluster performance during the morning game.
Legendary soccer players Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Kim Min-jae from German club Bayern Munich appeared in the same episode as people aspiring to join the Sindorim Morning Soccer Club.
The episode was recorded prior to the friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich on Saturday at Seoul World Cup Stadium. The match was part of the Coupang Play Series hosted by Coupang Play.
"SNL Korea" also previously featured star players Kevin De Bruyne and Antoine Griezmann in a Sindorim Morning Soccer Club episode last July, prior to the Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid game that was part of the 2023 Coupang Play Series.
More from Headlines
-
Kim Woo-jin wins men's individual archery title for 3rd gold in Paris
-
100 Filipina caregivers to arrive in Seoul one month ahead of assignment
-
Partisan gridlock to continue over contentious bills