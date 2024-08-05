[Photo News] Hyundai chair welcomes new employees

Most Popular
[Photo News] Hyundai chair welcomes new employeesBy Korea Herald
Published : Aug. 5, 2024 - 13:45
Hyundai Group Chair Hyun Jeong-eun (center, front row) poses with the company's newest recruits during the 2024 training completion ceremony held last Wednesday at the group’s headquarters in central Seoul. During the event, Hyun distributed employee cards to approximately 50 new employees and delivered a message of support. She emphasized Hyundai’s core value of positivity, encouraging the recruits to embrace their new roles with enthusiasm and dedication. (Hyundai Group)
Korea Herald
