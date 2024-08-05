S. Korean table tennis star captures hearts with sportsmanship, charm

Shin Yu-bin eats a banana ahead of her match against China's Chen Meng in the women's singles semifinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics held in Paris, France, on Friday. (Yonhap)

Table tennis player Shin Yu-bin failed to win an Olympic medal in the women’s singles event in Paris, but she seemed to have won many hearts with her sportsmanship and charm.

The 20-year-old South Korean finished fourth in the women’s singles at the Paris Olympic table tennis tournament on Saturday, falling short of her second medal in France after losing to Hina Hayata of Japan in the bronze medal match. Shin won a bronze medal in the team event in Paris.

However, after the 4-2 loss, she quickly approached the tearful winner and gave her a warm hug, congratulating her with a big smile.

“I think Hayata Hina was ahead of me in every way. I respect this because I know very well how much effort she must have put into developing such skills, mental strength and physical strength. I think I should learn from her and try again next time,” Shin said during her interview after the game on Saturday.

Her action went viral not only in Korea but also among Japanese netizens, who praised her sportsmanship despite her young age.