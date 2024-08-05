S. Korean table tennis star captures hearts with sportsmanship, charm

Most Popular
S. Korean table tennis star captures hearts with sportsmanship, charmBy Song Seung-hyun
Published : Aug. 5, 2024 - 13:03
Table tennis player Shin Yu-bin failed to win an Olympic medal in the women’s singles event in Paris, but she seemed to have won many hearts with her sportsmanship and charm.
The 20-year-old South Korean finished fourth in the women’s singles at the Paris Olympic table tennis tournament on Saturday, falling short of her second medal in France after losing to Hina Hayata of Japan in the bronze medal match. Shin won a bronze medal in the team event in Paris.
However, after the 4-2 loss, she quickly approached the tearful winner and gave her a warm hug, congratulating her with a big smile.
“I think Hayata Hina was ahead of me in every way. I respect this because I know very well how much effort she must have put into developing such skills, mental strength and physical strength. I think I should learn from her and try again next time,” Shin said during her interview after the game on Saturday.
Her action went viral not only in Korea but also among Japanese netizens, who praised her sportsmanship despite her young age.
Japanese table tennis star Mima Ito, a triple medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, posted on Instagram, “The hug from the Korean player at the end was touching. Well done to both players.”
Beyond her sportsmanship, Shin’s on-court “mukbang” — eating a banana and energy gel — also captivated audiences at home and abroad.
“That’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen around a table tennis court,” one Reddit user commented about the video of her gulping down an energy gel.
Another added, “Cute, looks like a child with a popsicle.”
Among her Korean fans, Shin is adorably referred to as “ppiyag-i,” meaning chick in Korean, for the sound she makes during games.
Her TV appearance as a 5-year-old table tennis prodigy in 2009 went viral again as well. In the video, she is dressed in a yellow T-shirt and skirt, resembling a little chick, and says, “I love table tennis more than hanging out with friends or having a meal.”
She will compete in the women’s team event starting Monday.
